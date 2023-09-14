Submit Release
VIZpin Smart Property Systems Announces New VP of Sales

Jeff Proebstle joins designer and manufacturer of smartphone-based, Bluetooth-enabled access control and visitor management systems as the VP of Sales.

Jeff brings with him a passion for proptech and we are confident that he can lead our team with a forward-thinking strategy that strengthens our approach and drives our sales.”
— Paul Bodell -VIZpin President & CEO

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, designer and manufacturer of the Entegrity Smart line of smartphone-based, Bluetooth-enabled access control and visitor management systems has announced that Jeff Proebstle will be joining the team as the Vice President of Sales.

Jeff will be responsible for growing the company’s North American multifamily and student housing business as well as identifying other high-volume applications.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Jeff has a strong background in the multifamily industry with an accomplished record of consultative sales and relationship building.

“As a growing company, we need a sales leader that can set a growth strategy to propel us forward,” says Paul Bodell, President & CEO of VIZpin. “Jeff brings with him a passion for proptech and we are confident that he can lead our team with a forward-thinking strategy that strengthens our approach and drives our sales.”

“I am excited to join the VIZpin team,” says Proebstle, “VIZpin is well-positioned to gain a significant share of the market within the access control and visitor management industry, and I’m excited to be a part of that journey.”

Before joining Entegrity Smart Property Systems, Proebstle served in executive sales and operations roles with companies including Gatewise, Vivint Smart Home, SatisFacts Research, and Apartments.com.

Wendi Grinnell
VIZpin Inc.
7173274244 ext.
Wendi.Grinnell@VIZpin.com

