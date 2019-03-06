Everest treks and other popular ways to see Mt Everest with 'i TourNepal P Ltd'

Mt Everest during sunrise Everest trek with Mt Thamsherku Everest helicopter tour

Everest trek is for hardcore adventurers. ‘i Tour Nepal’ have been providing several other options for family with kids and senior citizens to see Mt Everest.

KATHMANDU, CENTRAL DEVELOPMENT REGION, NEPAL, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mt Everest is in bucket list of almost all of those who love travelling and adventure. Even though trekking is the best way to experience the great mountains and the UNESCO Heritage site of ‘Sagarmatha (Everest) national park’, trek to Everest base camp is only for hardcore trekker or adventurer. ‘i Tour Nepal P Ltd’ has been offering several other way of Everest experience.

Mt Everest the highest mountain in the world has been attracting mountaineers from around the world since the early 20th century. George Mallory in 1920es is highly credited for exploring the mountain and discovering the route to summit. However Mt Everest got more world mountaineers only after its first ascent by Sir Edmund Hilary in 1953. It was also because Nepal opened itself for foreign tourists in the same decade.

As the time passed, the Everest region became the most popular trekking route in Nepal. The pristine Sherpa Buddhist culture, majestic mountains, alpine lakes and glaciers are the major attractions. Each year 30,000 people trek in the Everest national park.

However the two weeks tough trek reaching above 5,000 m at Everest base camp is not for everyone. In such, ‘I Tour Nepal P Ltd ’ have been offering several options to see Mt Everest and Everest trek with deluxe and luxury lodges. “With the option of luxury lodge and deluxe lodge, more people are attracted to visit Everest national park. The option of luxury lodge trek is suitable for families with kids as well as senior citizens looking for active holiday options”, says Kopila Sen the managing director at the company. “Short Everest experience trek of 4 – 8 days could be organized based on luxury lodges. Luxury lodge are comfortable with heating, western style bathroom, hot water and hygiene standards. It is also possible to do pony trek. Luxury trek in Everest national park could be also done avoiding the crowd of the classic trail. Moreover we have been providing helicopter sightseeing of Mt Everest on group sharing basis and also fixed winged flight for Everest and other Himalayan sightseeing.”

1) Short Everest trek – 5 - 8 days

Short trek in Everest national park could be organized from as less as 5 days to 8 days. The trek starts with the fixed wing flight to Lukla and goes all the way to Namche bazaar at 3,440 m. This is best way to experience the landscape, Sherpa culture and view gigantic snow peaks for which the national park is enlisted as UNESCO Heritage site. Options of deluxe and luxury lodges and pony ride make it a best holiday destinations for family with kids and senior citizens.

2) Everest base camp trek

A trek to Everest base camp and back could be organized for 12 days from Kathmandu to Kathmandu. The trek follows the classic trail upstream Bhote Koshi and finally to the glacial marine of Khumbu icefall. There are alternate route such as ‘Three passes trekking in Everest’ or starting from Rolwalling or Makalu region. These trek routes avoid the main crowd in the classic Everest trail.

3) Everest sightseeing flight or Mountain flight

Everest sightseeing flight or the Mountain flight is the most economic and time saving way of seeing Mt Everest and Himalayas east of Kathmandu. Mt Everest is about 100 nautical miles east of Kathmandu. So the 1 hr sightseeing flight from Kathmandu is the best way to get close encounter of Mt Everest and other snow peaks east of Kathmandu.

One can see Langtang, Jugal Himal and Rolwaling ranges north of Kathmandu. Just in the Tibetan side of Jugal Himal range lies Mt Shishapangma (8.013 m), the 14th highest mountain in the world. The twin peaks of Gaurishankar (7,134 m) stands out from rest of the peaks. Next to Rolwaling Himal is Mahalangur Himal range which includes four 8,000 m peaks namely Mt Everest, Cho Oyu, Lhotse and Makalu.

4) Helicopter tour of Everest base camp

It is costly but popular way to watch Mt Everest and experience the Sherpa land. With Helicopter you can actually touch the ground of Everest base camp and visit Gokyo Lake and have breakfast in ‘Everest view Hotel’, the hotel at the highest point in the world.



