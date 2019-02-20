Nepal Himalaya is an active holiday destination for all

Mt Thamsherku in the evening World peace pagoda - Lumbini Nepal Single horned Rhino in Chitwan

The vertical landscape of Nepal from tropical forest to the Himalayan peaks make active holiday destination for travelers with different interests and fitness.

KATHMANDU, CENTRAL DEVELOPMENT REGION, NEPAL, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mountain ranges ascending from tropical forest to the peaks forming the roof of the world, make Nepal the best adventure destination in the world. This is the best place to get the joy of connecting with nature and spirituality. This is the best place for active holiday for all age group and people with different fitness level. While there are hardcore technical climbing and expeditions to many virgin peaks, the gentle hiking from the luxury resorts at the pristine hill tops make comfortable active holidays for senior citizens.

"Nepal must be prepared to bring tour packages other than trekking and mountaineering for the 'visit Nepal 2020'. In spite of huge tourism potential throughout the year and for all types of tourists, we have been just limited ourselves to mountaineering and trekking," says Kopila Sen the proprietor of Anna Nepal Trek P Ltd."The rich tropical jungle is one of the best wildlife and birding destinations in the world. The road and airstrip extension have made it possible for more luxurious tourists to drive of fly closer to the Himalayas. Moreover there is huge potential of spiritual tourism who travel throughout the year."

Nepal has the loftiest peaks of the Himalayas which makes the eight highest in the world. The glacial rivers gushing down makes it the best white water rafting destinations. difficult landscape made it safe-heaven for several practices and culture which is still practiced by 125 ethnic groups across the country. Buddhism, Tantrism, Shamanism and other pagan practices lived in harmony and survived the invasion that its neighbors went through.

For long Nepal was known for mountaineering and off the beaten path trekking. Nepal was open for tourism only in 1950es and most part of the country is still unexplored. Even though the first explorers had to carry their food and tents, locals learned to host foreign tourists.

At present there are plenty of luxury accommodations and transportation options to attract tourists other than mountaineers.

Trekking holiday for senior citizens

With the availability of comfortable resorts and luxury lodges at many scenic destinations, Nepal offers active holidays for senior citizens. The extension of airstrips and road make it easy to drive or fly to several Himalayan Shangri las and go on a sort, less strenuous treks and walking. While the luxury lodges / resorts have amenities to spoil you, the walking gives you deeper connection with the nature and culture. Nepal trekking holiday for seniors is combination of beneficial exercise, moment of mindfulness, intellectual fulfillment and the Himalayan scenery. Recall your old days’ adventure in the serene nature.

For family with kids

Experienced parents go on most of the teahouse trek with their young ones. For the newbies, there are short treks with pony serves and luxury lodges. Himalayan holiday for the families with kids would be more interesting when combined with jungle safari, Family White water rafting and short hikes with stay in the resorts close to the villages. There are ample activities for family to create bond and deep memories.

Solo Female traveler

While trekking in Nepal sound the wild adventure, it is highly safe for solo female travelers as well. This is country with great hospitality and virtue. Major activities like jungle safari, rafting and trekking is on group joining basis. So it is not difficult to find others doing the same thing in the peaks season. The popular trekking trails of Annapurna, Everest and Langtang always have other individuals and groups sharing the same teahouse very evening. Trekking solo gives more freedom to walk or do things with other like-minded trekkers or just follow your pace to meet and know more people.

Trekking and Mountaineering

There are treks, peak climbing and mountaineering expedition of all grade from beginners or veteran. Teahouse treks are cost effective and less challenging with many side trips or climbing to view points above 5,000 m. Remote treks need to be organised with camping gears and equipment. Peaks above 5,500 m near the trekking routes are categorized as trekking peaks. Trekking peaks could be reached with teahouse trekking. The climbing needs basic mountaineering skills making it perfect for beginners to learn and try their skills.

There are hundreds of other peaks with fourteen above 8,000 m making it the ultimate destination for avid mountaineers.



