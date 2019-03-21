RealEZPhotoFix, a Virtual Staging Service Firm, Announces Preferred Vendor Status with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

RealEZPhotoFix.com Virtual Staging for Real Estate The 7 Secrets of Real Estate Photography to Sell Homes Fast

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealEZPhotoFix by VirtualTourCafe, an online virtual staging service, is now a preferred vendor of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate brokerage network. RealEZPhotoFix helps real estate agents convert cold, empty, uninviting homes into beautifully staged, warm and inviting spaces using modern technology and skilled designers to create virtually staged digital media.“We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network members as they represent a high standard of excellence and brand recognition,” said Tim Denbo, president/CEO RealEZPhotoFix. “To be approved is a great honor and privilege.”The RealEZPhotoFix online real estate virtual staging and photo enhancement service also offers real estate agents the ability to convert their photos from good to great in less than 24 hours by using highly skilled photo editors. The editors apply a proprietary, 15-step process designed to make the agent look like a professional photographer; and help the real estate agent and home owner sell fast, and many times for a higher price!“Real estate agents have a lot of challenges with getting a property ready for the market. There are situations when the photos need to get done even though it is a cloudy day, a car is in the driveway, or the house doesn’t get decluttered in time for photos. This is why we developed RealEZPhotoFix” said Tim Denbo President/CEO RealEZPhotoFix and bestselling author of “The 7 Secrets of Real Estate Photography to Sell Homes Fast.”.Virtual staging is coming of age due to new 3D technology enhancements allowing skilled designers and editors to create realistic photos with incredible details that make it hard to tell the difference between a physically staged home and a virtually staged home. In addition, buyers are becoming more accepting of technology tools and are not surprised, as long as the real estate agent or homeowner discloses the facts. A good practice is to show both photos, the before and after with disclaimer that the after photo has been virtually staged.Even with virtual staging coming of age, home stagers are not going to be out of a job any time soon. Virtual staging is not going to replace physical home staging. If the seller has the budget to do physical staging, this is still the preferred method so buyers visiting the home can see it in person. However, with virtual staging costing just $32 per photo at RealEZPhotoFix, the difference of thousands of dollars can make a big impact if the seller is on a budget.RealEZPhotoFix was developed to help the agent with these and many other issues. The photo enhancement services include fixing dark photos, color correction, white-balance, straightening photos, turning cloudy skies blue and object removal to declutter or get rid of that car in the driveway. These changes can make the difference between a house selling fast and siting on the market and getting stale. Virtual staging is coming of age, and real estate agents and brokers are helping their clients sell their homes faster and many times for a higher price by utilizing this new innovative tool.RealEZPhotoFix exhibited at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sales Convention 2019 in Las Vegas, March 10-12. Denbo also spent time signing his book for network professionals.About VirtualTourCafe, LLCVirtualTourCafe is a best-in-class online real estate virtual tour and marketing service to help real estate agents, brokers and associations create automated virtual tours, property websites, print flyers and videos for their listings, providing more exposure and faster sales for their customers. Founded in 2010 and Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA. For more information, visit VirtualTourCafe.com.About RealEZPhotoFixOperated as a DBA of VirtualTourCafe, LLC and is an integrated easy-to-use virtual staging and photo enhancement service that works as a stand-alone service at RealEZPhotoFix.com, or in harmony with VirtualTourCafe, an online real estate virtual tour service. For more information, visit RealEZPhotoFix.com.

