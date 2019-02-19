Real Estate Insider Shares Photo Secrets in New Book Release

The 7 Secrets of Real Estate Photography to Sell Homes Fast Tim Denbo, Author

The 7 Secrets of Real Estate Photography to Sell Homes Fast!

Tim, just like me, built his business from scratch. He shares the secret sauce he learned along the way in simple, easy to understand steps. It’s a must read!”” — Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group & Shark on Shark Tank

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are your real estate photos costing you money? We have all heard the phrase, “a picture is worth a thousand words”, in real estate it’s worth millions. Home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area continue to increase annually at a rate of 5-20%. According to the National Association of Realtors®, 80% of home buyers start their home search online.The real estate market is shifting. Homes that previously received multiple offers may now get just one, or even end up adjusting the price to match changing market conditions. So what does this mean for sellers and real estate agents or brokers?Most buyers and sellers are using the internet to shop for their next home, or find their next real estate agent. Top producing real estate agents understand that photos are the first thing buyers and sellers see when viewing homes online. Bad photos with poor lighting, bad composition or the really bad ones that make you wonder what they were thinking, just won't cut it in this market. Bad photos don't sell houses!Tim Denbo, Best-Selling Author and President of VirtualTourCafe and RealEZPhotoFix , two nationally recognized professional photography and photo enhancement services has seen first-hand the difference a good photo makes when listing a real estate property for sale. It can make the difference between a quick sale and one that lingers on the market, eventually chasing the market or making a price adjustment. Which is why Tim wrote his new book The 7 Secrets of Real Estate Photography to Sell Homes Fast!If you are a real estate agent, broker, investor or photographer wanting to learn how to take and market the best real estate photos that sell houses faster with more leads and more deals, then this may be the right book for you.This book is a learning guide for real estate agents or photographers who want to make more money! Tim will walk you through the steps and teach you the 7 secrets, as if you were working together one-on-one with him.The techniques and practices presented here is what Tim teaches company photographers who have since had their work displayed on the cover of real estate magazines. The book will help real estate professionals get the full picture from an insider on how to photograph a property, be it commercial, residential or even a vacant lot. Or for anyone wanting to become a professional photographer in the real estate industry.“Tim’s book the 7 Secrets of Real Estate Photography to Sell Homes Fast is a refreshing look at what is necessary to stand out in a shifting real estate market. The section on real estate marketing by itself is worth the read. Even if you don’t take your own photos, Tim’s book will help you understand what services and tools you should be using to market your listings in a competitive market.” –Marilyn Wilson-Lund, Managing Partner WAV Group, President RE TechnologyThis book also serves as a crash course on marketing 101 for real estate. It is an overview of the latest tech tools, and how to market listings to not only sell fast, but to bring more leads and future sellers! You will learn about the latest in 3D photography scanning equipment, virtual reality, virtual staging, aerial drone and video tours.Available in paperback on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1796323837 E-Book available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NQ6YS7T



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.