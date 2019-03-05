Team NuVision on a Mission to Raise Over $100,000 for the Children's Hospital in 2019

Rudy L. Kusuma and McKenna of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team NuVision, a part of the Children’s Hospital Miracle Network, aims to raise over $100,000 for the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles in 2019. For every house they sell this year, they will donate a portion of their income to the Children's Hospital. The Children's Hospital Miracle Network, a non-profit organization that raises funds for community awareness of children’s health problems, children's hospitals and medical research. The commitment was announced at the 2019 R4 RE/MAX Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past Feb 25th-28th, 2019.

At the event, Rudy L. Kusuma, the leader of Team NuVision, interviewed McKenna, one of the Children's Miracle Network champions for 2019 and avid supporter of the campaign. She was born with Larsen syndrome, a disorder that affects bone development and affects her spine, joints, and airway. The 15-year old had already gone through 15 surgeries in her life, but what’s most remarkable about this youth is her generosity. She spends her spare time on raising funds for the Children’s Hospital and motivating others to bring about their desired positive changes.

Team NuVision of Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team believe in giving back to communities. This is why Team NuVision donates a portion of each successful transaction they make to non-profit organizations, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and World Harvest. The hospital treats millions of children yearly for every condition and illness imaginable. Team NuVision’s Sponsor a Child Program also allows interested individuals to sponsor a child for a year. Many children in the underprivileged areas are forced to live in detrimental conditions. Most of them don’t have access to proper nutrition, education, and clean water. The donations to World Harvest give these children access to education, medical care, and nutritional supplementation. Anti-mosquito operations, Communal Transformation Centers and tutoring programs are also funded through donations. Donors are given annual updates on the performance of the children they sponsored.

Team NuVision also supports Susan G. Komen Home for the Cure, the largest breast cancer research in the world. The organization also assists those who are suffering from the disease. Susan G. Komen has already released $1.7 billion to fund psychosocial support, screening, education and treatment programs.

Those who want to refer their family member, friends, neighbors or associates who want to donate or list their homes with Team NuVision can go to www.TeamNuVisionCares.org or call 626-789-0159.

About Team NuVision:

Team NuVision helps customers buy or sell properties for top dollar. The company has a team of skilled and experienced real estate agents who are always ready to help their clients. Team NuVision is a results-driven company that is focused on achievements and results. They provide team members with a clear path and direction to promote professional and personal growth opportunities. They are always looking for ways to improve their services and processes. Team NuVision also donates a portion of their transactions to charitable organizations.

For more information, call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email rudy@teamnuvision.net.



