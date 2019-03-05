Show, Don't Tell: The Power of Video in Real Estate

The Luxury Collection showcases some of Dubai's finest Homes Episode 4 focuses on a stunning villa at Hillside, Jumeirah Golf Estates The villa features a basement with an ideal entertaining setup

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- How would you like to walk through a stunning contemporary villa in the heart of Dubai? With The Luxury Collection , a brand new video series that showcases Dubai’s finest homes, you can get a private tour without having to leave your living room.Produced by LuxuryProperty.com , Dubai’s leading luxury brokerage, The Luxury Collection is aimed at providing a comprehensive look at some of the most exceptional homes while also providing a snapshot of the surrounding neighbourhood and the lifestyle it offers. In the latest episode host Andrew Cummings (who is also the firm’s Managing Director) tours a villa at Hillside , one of the residential enclaves within Jumeirah Golf Estates. The villa is a marvel of contemporary architecture and interior design, spread across more than 16,500 sq ft and four levels.Andrew takes a comprehensive look at the home, from its open plan ground floor to the fully equipped basement that features a bar and lounge with a pool table, a private cinema and a cavernous garage. And of course, there is the home’s defining feature, which is a trademark of all the villas at Hillside – the top floor ‘penthouse’. Spanning the entire floor, this incredible suite includes a spacious master bedroom, living areas and its own kitchenette. It is effectively its own separate residence. On top of that, you get to enjoy gorgeous views of the championship Earth golf course from your balcony.“I am very lucky to be in a job where I get to visit some of the very finest homes in Dubai,” says Andrew. “the sense of awe that you get when entering a well-designed home is really hard to describe. I am hoping, however, that I can recreate some of that awe through The Luxury Collection. The Hillside villa is perhaps one of my favourite Dubai properties and I think this video should give people a better appreciation of the scale and the impeccable design of this home.”Episodes of The Luxury Collection are released every Tuesday on the LuxuryProperty.com Youtube channel.About LuxuryProperty.com:LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.For more information: www.luxuryproperty.com For more information or details, please contact:Arpan Ghosh, PR Officer - LuxuryProperty.comT: +971 4 240 6211 | M: +971 52 713 4803E: arpan@luxuryproperty.com

The Luxury Collection - Episode 4



