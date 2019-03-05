Pamela J. Strickland Attends Titanium Real Estate Network’s 2019 Q1 Titanium Conference as Guest Speaker

Rudy L. Kusuma and Pam J. Strickland at the 2019 Q1 Titanium Conference

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pamela J. Strickland, Titanium Real Estate Network’s Compliance Director, attended the company’s 2019 Q1 Titanium Conference as a guest speaker. The conference was held on February 18 to 20, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Pam has over 30 years of experience in mortgage lending and real estate. She has been a real estate broker since 1980 and selected Mortgage Broker of the Year by California Association of Mortgage Brokers in 1992 and by National Association of Mortgage Brokers in 1993.

She’s also the ex-president of CA Association of Mortgage Professionals. Pam covered the do’s and don’ts in the real estate transactions during the conference. One of the topics she discussed is the renewal of the DRE license. Real estate agents are required to complete 45 hours of continuing education to renew their license. They have to renew their license 90 days before the expiration date. Those who fail to do so may renew their license during the 2-year late renewal period immediately after the expiration date of their license. They can’t perform activities that require a real estate license until their license has been renewed.

If their license is already expired and they still conduct real estate transactions or projects that require a license, they have to pay a fine of $20,000 to the broker personally and directly and $20,000 to the corporation. The penalty also includes 6 months of county jail time. All of the commissions they earned due to their work after the expiration of their license are returned to the state.

Titanium Real Estate Network always features special guest speakers at their quarterly conference to provide their team and vendor partners with the skills and knowledge required to deal with the challenges they might face during transactions. The company and the Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team use marketing and selling methods that minimize inconvenience for all parties involved. Their pre-selection and qualifying process ensures that those who are interested in the property or have the ability to buy it immediately are prioritized. Titanium Real Estate Network sells 98% of the properties they list. Their teams know the most productive and efficient approach to complex situations.

Everyone in the team understands what it takes to sell a property quickly for a reasonable price. The company is also open to real estate agents who want to join the team.

About Titanium Real Estate Network:

Titanium Real Estate Network is a real estate company that has a team of skilled and experienced agents who can sell properties fast for top dollar. They have perfected a multi-step system that provides real results. Average agents only sell 48% of the properties they list. Titanium Real Estate Network is capable of selling 98% of the properties they list and bringing competent people who work together to achieve the company’s goals.

