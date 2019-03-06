New England Airfoil Products (NEAP) welcomes Senator Richard Blumenthal - February 21st 2019

Senator Richard Blumenthal (Right) as the guest of honor addressing the NEAP workforce, with Michele Cassin (VP and general Manager NEAP - Left) and Clive Cunliffe President North America – Pietro Rosa Group - Centre) James Parkinson (Right) , NEAPs Metrology Manager explains to the Senator measuring techniques used at the facility.

Senator Blumenthal visits Pietro Rosa Group's NEAP facility in Connecticut to witness the tremendous flight path of growth since its aquisition in 2016

Since launching our Business in Connecticut we have found the support from the community and the State to be an invaluable asset that has helped underpin our success and confidence in this venture.” — Clive Cunliffe -President North America Pietro Rosa Group

FARMINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senator Richard Blumenthal was a welcome visitor to Pietro Rosa Group's NEAP facility in Connecticut. The visit gave the staff at NEAP the opportunity to explain to the Senator and invited guests the tremendous flight path of growth the company has had since its acquisition on January 1st, 2016.The company has seen a workforce increase by an astonishing additional 130 people and is continuing to grow rapidly thanks to long term contracts with major OEMs who have embraced the fresh start of the company.The Senator and executive guests from the DECD, the Town of Farmington and Simsbury bank all bore witness to the high volume manufacturing capabilities and the latest inspection techniques that the company utilizes.During the visit, the Senator chatted to members of the workforce throughout the tour. He witnessed the various state of the art machining techniques used by the company including the evolution of CMM (Co-ordinate Measuring Machine) methods that were explained to him.At the close of the visit, he held an extremely interactive ‘town hall’ forum. The Senator spoke enthusiastically about the Aerospace industry in Connecticut giving inspirational advice to the attendees who gave the Senator a series of great questions that opened up some great discussion on the many points raised. The discussions spanned a range of topics from education and taxation through to long-term career prospects in the Aerospace industry.The occasion was marked by a trophy dedicated to the event and an open invitation to visit again our rapidly evolving and expanding Connecticut plant or indeed any of the Pietro Rosa TBM plants in Italy.For further information email:Info@neapinc.comOr telephone +18606771376 ( Ext 3310)About Pietro Rosa TBMPietro Rosa TBM is an international leading manufacturer of compressor airfoils and mission-critical components in the energy, aerospace, oil & gas and marine markets. Pietro Rosa TBM has plants located in Europe and USA.The group invests heavily in R&D and innovation and has built up its intellectual property in hot forming, machining and surface finishing technologies through a solid collaboration with universities and research centers globally.



