New England Airfoil Products awarded 'New Business of the Year' by Town of Farmington Economic Development Commission.

From Left- NEAP: Michael Grey, Michele Cassin, Ian Gonzalez, Carlos Rodriguez, Gloria Febles, Anna Pelligrini, Steven Watson, Pietro Rosa Group: Clive Cunliffe, Farmington Economic Development Commission:Brian Connolly –Chairman, Rose Ponte – Economic Development Dir

The accolade is for the company that has exemplified excellence and success in business growth, initiative, entrepreneurship and community engagement.

Tremendous support received from the DECD,various associations and institutions helped guide us and give us the connectivity that is invaluable in making our North American business a real success” — Clive Cunliffe President North American -Pietro Rosa Group

FARMINGTON, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmington, CT is home to a vibrant business community with over 1500 businesses ranging in size from Fortune 500 headquarters to small entrepreneurial start-ups. The Farmington Economic Development Commission recognizes the beneficial contributions new and growing businesses bring to the local economy and as such, each year asserts to celebrate one of Farmington’s brightest company with this award.In 2016, Pietro Rosa TBM, a leading Italian based manufacturer of compressor airfoils for gas turbines and complex structural components, acquired New England Airfoil Products. When Pietro Rosa TBM acquired the 100,000 square foot facility, there were just a handful of employees. In three short years, New England Airfoils Products added over 150 new employees to their roster and that number continues to grow. Tens of millions of dollars have been invested in the purchase of state-of-the-art machinery, equipment, and infrastructure making the working environment simply a great place to be. A Green Initiative has also been put into place, which resulted in an overall electricity reduction of 30%.NEAP recognizes that its most valuable asset are the employees, and as such, the company introduced the PRIDE Award to recognize valued employees. Furthermore, NEAP is developing a formal apprenticeship program in partnership with Tunxis Community College, Connecticut Dept. of Labour and Capital Workforce Partners to provide “homegrown” skills and knowledge for success.Since NEAPs acquisition by Pietro Rosa TBM, the company has been proud to exhibit alongside the State of Connecticut at the world-famous Farnborough and Paris airshows and are active participants at the Aerospace Component Manufactures Trade Show and the Workforce Fair.These combined efforts to drive the company forward have not gone unnoticed; Senator Chris Murphy named NEAP one of Murphy's Monday Manufacturers. This past spring, Senator Blumenthal spent an afternoon meeting with company leadership and received a tour of the various state of the art machining techniques used by the company.Rose Ponte, the Town of Farmington Economic Development Director, commented:"Farmington is home to a vibrant business community, so we are thrilled that three years ago, Pietro Rosa acquired New England Airfoil Products (NEAP), and through their efforts, investments, and talented workforce that they have made NEAP a thriving company once again."At the award giving breakfast sponsored by People’s United Bank, Clive Cunliffe – President North America, Pietro Rosa Group stated:"Our thanks go out to the Town of Farmington for making us so welcome in the community, the tremendous support we have received from the Department of Economic Development, and the many associations and institutions that have helped guide us and give us the connectivity that is truly invaluable in making our North American business a success ".For further information e-mail:Info@neapinc.comOr telephone +18606771376 (Ext 3310)About Pietro Rosa TBMPietro Rosa TBM is a leading international manufacturer of compressor airfoils and mission-critical components in the energy, aerospace, oil & gas and marine markets. Pietro Rosa TBM has plants located in Europe and USA.The group invests heavily in R&D and innovation and has built up its intellectual property in hot forming, machining, and surface finishing technologies through a solid collaboration with universities and research center globally.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.