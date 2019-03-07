Braces for $3,995 Available from Reading Orthodontist

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Reading, PA

Exeter Orthodontics offers Berks County braces and Invisalign.

READING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reading orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics are helping teens and adults achieve straighter smiles with affordable braces and Invisalign aligners. Braces in Reading cost only $3,995.

Exeter Orthodontics prides itself on its low cost and its no-fee commitment. X-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and even emergency visits are all included.

Invisalign aligners are also available for only $3,995. These transparent aligners can be removed for eating and brushing, making them a popular treatment for adults who would like a straighter smile without wires or brackets.

“A consultation with our team of experts will help us find a treatment method best for your smile,” says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Reading.

To learn more about Berks County Invisalign and braces, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are currently being accepted at all locations.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

