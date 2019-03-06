Armed Services YMCA Appoints Jeremy Martin to Board of Directors

The Retired Army Colonel Brings 30 Years of Military Experience to ASYMCA Board

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington, DC - The Armed Services YMCA is happy to announce the appointment of Jeremy Martin, Director of Public Affairs and Engagement for Bell’s Advanced Vertical Lift Center to its Board of Directors.“We’re confident that Jeremy will add great value to the ASYMCA Board of Directors,” said Armed Services YMCA President, William French. “As a retired Army Colonel with a distinguished 30-year military career, Jeremy knows first-hand the many problems faced by junior enlisted military families. We will benefit greatly from his insights.”Martin’s 30-year military career includes Commander of the Defense Information School, Senior Military Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Public Affairs Advisor and Spokesperson for the Secretary of the Army, and the Director of Public Affairs for the Joint Task Force at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.Other key assignments include serving as the Acting Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Community and Public Outreach, and Acting Principal Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.Prior to joining Bell, Martin served in the Senior Executive Service as the Chief of Staff to the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, and Pentagon Press Secretary. Martin is a graduate of Grambling State University. He earned a Master’s Degree in Strategic Planning from the United States Army War College, and a Master’s Degree in Human Resources Development from Webster University.-30-ABOUT ASYMCA:The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves active duty military members and their families. In 2017, we registered more than 250,000 participants and delivered more than 1.3 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. Visit our website to see how you can join us in supporting military families.



