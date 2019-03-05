IT Governance Europe announces new office in Drogheda town centre

DROGHEDA, IRELAND, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance Europe, a leading provider of privacy and cyber risk management solutions, is delighted to announce its new headquarters in Drogheda, Ireland.

Originally based in The Mill Enterprise Centre to the east of the town, the team has moved to the landmark Boyne Tower in Drogheda town centre, along the M1 Corridor.

Steve Watkins, director of GRC International Group, said: “We are delighted to have opened a new office in central Drogheda. We will use it as a base to continue to grow our presence in Ireland and across the rest of the EU, helping clients tackle their cyber security challenges, manage risks and make the most of the opportunities presented.”

“We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver a broad range of integrated, high-quality solutions globally; our presence in Drogheda supports our work with EU-based organisations in planning and implementing resilient cyber security strategies.”

Clients, partners and affiliates are welcome to visit the IT Governance Europe team at its new office: Third Floor, The Boyne Tower, Bull Ring, Lagavooren, Drogheda, Co. Louth, A92 F682, Ireland.

IT Governance Europe is a division of GRC International Group. The Group is the holding company for a group of companies providing a range of products and services to address the IT governance, risk management and compliance requirements of organisations to enable them to meet the relevant commercial requirements and regulatory standards.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of cyber security services, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.eu or call 00 800 48 484 484 / +353 (0)1 695 0411.



