Restaurant offers corporate catering in Los Angeles

Bring the Mediterranean to your next corporate event

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For some people, owning a restaurant is enough but for a few, corporate catering in Los Angeles is a passion that comes with a restaurant.

"There's just something about knowing we can prepare a lot of quality food in a short amount of time and meet the needs of a business," said Roozbeh Farahanipour, owner of Delphi Greek in LA. "I love the restaurant and our customers, but there's just an added level of satisfaction that comes with catering."

The restaurant offers all levels of catering from an intimate gathering of a few people with something simple and light all the way to a full banquet for 200-plus people. The catering menu can also be customized to fit the needs of the person making the order.

"That's where the passion comes in. Finding out what people want and then taking the steps to deliver exactly what they asked for, except making it better than they expected," he said. "We we do that, the satisfaction I get simply cannot be equalled."

Mr. Farahanipour suggests anyone interested in catering from Greek Delphi first come by the restaurant to have a meal. A try-before-you-buy kind of deal, he said.

"Even better, if you can let us know you are coming and are interested in the catering service, then we can help even more. You tell us what the event is and what kind of food you've like to have," he said. "We'll put together the kind of food we recommend for your event. You try it and tell us what you think. We're one of the few catering services in LA that will offer this."

When reputations are on the line and only the best corporate catering in Los Angeles will do, Delphi Greek is there.

For more information on catering near me or to make a dining reservation, call 310.478.2900.

Corporate catering in Los Angeles



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.