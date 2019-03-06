Quantum Nutrition Labs expands into retail with first presence at Natural Products Expo West

Industry leader in high-quality nutritional products builds on e-commerce and direct sales success tomeet consumer demand for retail presence

We are thrilled to be at Expo West this year to bring our world-class products to retail shelves for the first time and introduce a whole new consumer audience to our products.” — Dr. Linda Forbes

AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Nutrition Labs (QNL), a leader in high-quality nutritional products, is pleased to announce its first expansion into retail distribution. To launch its new retail focus, Quantum Nutrition Labs is exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West for the first time in the company’s 30-year history. The new retail distribution will compliment a long history of e-commerce success and direct sales. The company expects to be in select retail outlets by summer 2019.QNL was founded by Dr. Robert Marshall and for more than 30 years has maintained a sterling reputation in quantum-state resonance nutritional formulations, offering the highest quality, stearate-free nutritional products. Unique in the nutrition supplement space, QNL reviews every aspect of product development from ingredient sourcing and manufacturing through to finished product. The company’s specifications of ingredient testing methods far surpass industry standards to include Thin Layer Chromatography, DNA and Photoluminescence that can detect irradiation and contaminants. NO suspect ingredients such as magnesium stearate, talcum powder, fillers, excipients, flow agents, artificial flavors or colors are ever found in their products. QNL is one only a handful of supplement companies whose exclusive supplement manufacturer is USP Certified.“As a leader in quantum-level nutritional products for more than three decades, we’ve built a stellar reputation for products that deliver on quality, purity and performance. Over the years we’ve had many requests by consumers and retailers alike to bring our products to the retail space, but we weren’t in a position to successfully make that leap until now,” said Quantum Nutrition Labs Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dr. Linda Forbes. “That’s why we are thrilled to be at Expo West this year and to bring our world-class products to retail shelves for the first time and introduce a whole new consumer audience to our products.”For more information about Quantum Nutrition Labs, please visit QNLabs.com.About Quantum Nutrition LabsQuantum Nutrition Labs (QNL) was co-founded by Dr. Robert Marshall and Dr. Linda Forbes over 30 years ago and provides 100% non-toxic and effective nutritional supplement products. Controlling all aspects of the manufacturing process from ingredient sourcing to finished product, QNL has achieved an industry first in offering quantum-state products based on quantum cellular resonance technology. All QNL products are manufactured in a USP Quality Systems GMP audited facility to ensure they meet superior quality standards. QNL products can be found online as well as in select retail locations.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.