InCapta, Inc Announces Record January Revenues

InCapta, Inc Exceeds Revenue Projections for January and Appears on Path to Equal or Exceed for February 2019

INCAPTA, INC (OTCBB:INCT)

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- InCapta, Inc’s recent acquisition of Banana Box Wholesale Grocery beginning in early January 2019, has surpassed projected expectation of revenue for the month of January. Banana Box Wholesale Grocery was recently purchased by InCapta, Inc. for 30 Billion Shares @ 0.0001 in Preferred Stock and a $500,000 note, payable over a 7 year period, at prime plus 1% interest rate, with interest only. Banana Box Wholesale Grocery was acquired via preferred shares, not common shares as may have been stated previously on the website.Ean Martin, Chief Operating Officer for InCapta, Inc said, “The gross revenue for the month of January exceeded $100,000 outperforming projections. Final numbers for February are in line with January’s revenue and also far exceeded expectations and projections.”Chairman and President, Gregory Martin said, “We are likely to equal or exceed January revenues for February. We believe 2019 will be great year as we move the business plans forward. This is one of several exciting acquisitions the company has planned for the future.”Letter to the shareholders:We wish to thank the shareholders of Incapta, Inc. for their support. We receive many inquiries and value each of our shareholders. We would also like to remind everyone that when new management assumed the helm of InCapta, Inc., in 2017, the Company had massive debt and that was increasing. New Management has since reduced yearly expenses and debt been reduced by over 90% while substantially increasing revenues in only 2 months since the new acquisition.More InCapta, Inc NewsLook for more updates soon on golf and other ventures.About InCapta, Inc.InCapta, Inc., formerly known as TBC Global News Network, Inc., is a media holding company. The company is working with clients to develop, operate, and market online cloud Television/radio networks along with entertainment projects including TV, movies and the development of a golf ball and golf equipment company. InCapta, Inc participates in various online business models by providing executive level managerial assistance as well as arranging for clients' online presence through social media.Forward-Looking StatementsNotice:This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's views on the expected future trading of its common stock following the filing of the Form 15, and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. 