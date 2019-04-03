5 Things You Need to Remember When Hiring an AC Service Specialist

This article covers 5 important things when you select an AC service. We guarantee that you will contact Aztil Air Conditioning after you read it.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is not an overstatement to say that the United States just survived some brutal winter weather. With wind-chills in the 50-below-zero range in Chicago, blizzards in the Great Lake states, half-inch thick freezing rain in Missouri, and flash floods in Arkansas, it is clear that there are some types of weather that really require us to stay indoors. Even though our area of Florida was spared most of the extreme weather, we still have had some significant temperature swings in the last few weeks.

When it comes to weather conditions that keep us indoors – regardless of whether it is extreme heat or extreme cold – the reliability of our air conditioning systems become all important. In that vein, you want to make sure that your AC service technician was thorough when you last had your air systems checked. Even more important, you want to ensure that your AC service person is available in an emergency.

Using the state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, our experienced professionals will be able to help you with any air conditioning issues you may have.

Still not sure if you want to contact us? Let us discuss with you 5 important things to keep in mind when hiring an AC service specialist. The goal is to find an AC service technician who will do the job correctly. With all of the competition out there, these 5 key factors will make it easy for you to separate the wheat from the chaff. As long as you know what you are looking for, you will be able to find a seasoned AC specialist.

#1. Experience Speaks for Itself

When shopping for AC service, you want to do your best to learn the level of experience of all of the AC technicians you find in your internet search. As you would expect, experience varies greatly from shop to shop. AC service people who have years of time working on AC systems will likely be much better at diagnosing problems, and finding solutions because they have dealt with similar situations in the past.

In that same vein, experience with newer technologies is also a factor to consider. Some technicians are “old school,” and don’t keep up with the latest technologies. AC systems change from year to year, and thus, you want to make sure that you have someone who keeps up with technological changes in the industry.

#2. Are They Certified?

Established contractors should be certified. HVAC Excellence is one such certification program for AC technicians. Another network called Rheem Team Top Contractors is an elite group of heating, ventilating and air conditioning contractors committed to the highest business standards and outstanding customer service.

In fact, Aztil Air Conditioning was named as a Top 10 Rheem Contractor, which is a significant honor, demonstrating Aztil’s quality, integrity, and excellent customer service.

You can also find solid, qualified AC technicians through organizations including:

The Air Conditioning Contractors Association of America (ACCA),

The National Association of Technical Excellence (NATE), and

The RESNET Energy Smart Contractor.

Other things you should look for, so you know an AC service person is certified, is whether they hold the appropriate licenses in Florida, and if they carry liability insurance.

#3. Gather Estimates

While many of us are inclined to go with the first person or company we call. There are huge benefits, and possibly major financial savings, if you take the time to get estimates from more than one AC service provider.

Once you have a few estimates from which to choose, you will get a much better idea of what services are necessary, and which technicians may be adding on inappropriate or unnecessary costs.

Keep in mind, however, that lowest price is not everything. You want to find that combination of great price and great qualifications. The old adage “you get what you pay for” applies here. Sometimes the best job is done by the person who did not give the lowest estimate.

#4. Refer to their References

When interviewing for a new job, employers virtually always ask for references. The same can hold true for your AC service technicians.

Family and friends in the area are always a great place to get information about certain contractors. By the same token, ask the technicians themselves if they have references they can share.

Word of mouth is a great way to get great references on AC technicians. So, as part of all the steps in this list, be sure to keep your ear to the ground on who had good experiences with AC service people in the past.

#5. Reviews and Testimonials

Related to references are testimonials and reviews that you find online. An AC company’s website will typically have strong testimonials, but they are obvious selected by the company to put it in the best light. So, be sure to look at other review sites like Yelp to see some more objective reviews.

Of course, like any reviews, do not simply trust the first one you read. There are times when even the best service providers get a disgruntled customer. Read a number of reviews to get a more accurate picture of how the AC service does its work on a consistent basis.

In sum, online reviews from Yelp, or Angie’s List, can really be a helpful guide to tip the balance if you are having difficulty choosing between several promising AC contractors.

This 5-Point Checklist Will Put Aztil Air Conditioning At The Top Of Your List

For four decades, Aztil Air Conditioning has been providing top-notch service to South Florida customers from Sebastian to Miami. We pride ourselves on providing quick, affordable, and professional service to our clients. Family-owned and operated, Aztil Air Conditioning’s reputation has always been one of highly trained technicians in the AC field.

For more information, please contact us at 888-449-9063, or fill out our online contact form.



