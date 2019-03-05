Relevo Expands Team in Response to Growth

Relevo, a luxury cleaning and home concierge service business, announced today that it has hired four new employees.

We take great care in hiring the right team members to care for our clients. I expect our staff to provide the highest level of service and am confident these new team members will do just that” — Chris Wicker, CEO of Relevo

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relevo, a luxury cleaning and home concierge service business, announced today that it has hired four new employees. The new hires are responsible for executing on Relevo’s field services including the cleaning of luxury homes, grocery shopping, and other home management / concierge services. All new hires are subject to Relevo’s proprietary interview process that entails background and reference checks. Relevo’s stringent standards ensures that its clients can enjoy their life, knowing that their home is cared for by professionals.

Relevo has experienced rapid growth in the Tampa Bay area. Its unique set of services, including cleaning, home management, and personal shopping have been well received by busy professionals in the market. Clients enjoy Relevo’s signature white glove inspection guarantee which was developed based on the founder’s experience in the United States Air Force. The company has provided service for some of the most prominent families in Tampa Bay including Professional Athletes and corporate CEOs.

“We are very excited about expanding our team,” said Chris Wicker, Relevo’s CEO. “We take great care in hiring the right team members to care for our clients. I expect our staff to provide the highest level of service and am confident these new team members will do just that.”

About Relevo

Relevo is a luxury cleaning and home management firm that has been operating in the Tampa Bay area for over 16 years. Their unique services and attention to detail has positioned them as the premier cleaning service in the area. Relevo takes their role in caring for their customers’ needs very seriously and are diligent about hiring team members that are passionate about their mission. To learn more about Relevo or to schedule a home consultation, call (813) 639-8317 or visit www.relevohome.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.