TraceGains Partners with Ecofibre For Hemp Standards and Compliance

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraceGains the leader in compliance, quality, and new product development software for the consumer packaged goods industry, today announced that it’s partnering with Ecofibre , the leader in hemp technologies for health and resource sustainability to drive standards and compliance in the hemp industry.Australia-based Ecofibre has distinct businesses underpinned with over 20 years of growing and breeding experience. The company owns one of the largest and most diverse collections of genetics with over 300 land races of cannabis from more than 25 countries. This unique asset, combined with deep growing experience, gives Ecofibre the ability to work across many latitudes to ensure stability and control of its value chain.Ecofibre has been deeply involved in the development and passing of US Hemp legislation from its inception as Chair of the Kentucky Hemp Commission in 2013 to Chair of the US Hemp Roundtable that facilitated the removal of hemp from the Controlled Substances Act in the 2018 Farm Bill.To fully comply with the 2018 Farm Bill, manufactures, and distributes must ensure that any hemp derived CBD within their products are grown only by US farmers in States with formal hemp programs. There is a risk that manufacturers and distributors may find themselves unknowingly purchasing and transporting a Schedule 1 substance if they lack full transparency and traceability of the source of CBD products.“Although global hemp industry regulations remain uncertain, everyone working in hemp today recognizes the need for additional standardization, to support imminent compliance requirements,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “Our partnership with Ecofibre represents our joint commitment to helping companies working with hemp avoid risk and easily adhere to current and future legislation.”“TraceGains has a long history of protecting consumers, manufacturers, and distributors by ensuring the highest level of transparency in safety and compliance,” Ecofibre Managing Director Eric Wang said. “We reviewed several options, but only TraceGains gives manufacturers and distributors the ability to validate that CBD providers are fully compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.”For more information on hemp legalization, please review the Q&A document we created with Boulder, Colorado attorney Jason Sapsin here: https://hubs.ly/H0gRd5W0 About TraceGainsTraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance and quality management solutions for the consumer packaged goods industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow the business without adding resources.



