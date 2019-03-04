by NY Times Bestselling Author Vincent Zandri is Available Now for Pre-Order.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , USA , March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE CARETAKER’S WIFE Vincent ZandriPolis BooksFiction/SuspensePublication Date: April 30, 2019$26.00/ $33.99 CAN • Hardcover • 288 pages •5.5 x 8.5 ISBN: 1-978-943997-34-0 eISBN: 1-978-943997-76-1From New York Times and USA Today bestselling and Thriller and Shamus Award-winning author Vincent Zandri comes a novel of domestic suspense that will have readers of The Wife Between Us and The Couple Next Door turning pages long into the night.When a novelist loses everything, he leaves the comfort of his own home in order to finish his latest book, give him some peace of mind, and restart his fractured life. But what he doesn't expect is the attraction that ignites between him and the wife of the resort owner where he's staying. And what beginnings as a torrid affair turns into something much more sinister...Praise for the novels of Vincent Zandri:"Gritty, fast-paced, lyrical and haunting." - Harlan Coben on The Innocent"Zandri demonstrates an uncanny knack of exposition, introducing new characters and narrative possibilities with the confident of an old pro... Zandri does a superb job creating interlocking puzzle pieces" - New York Post"Readers will be held captive by prose that pounds as steadily as an elevate pulse... Vincent Zandri nails readers attention." - Boston Herald"The action never wane." Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel



