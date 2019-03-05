COBRA LEGAL SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE

WHO IS COBRA? Visit www.CobraLS.com to find out.

Cobra launches their completely revamped website offering visitors fresh new features with an intuitive UX design for easy navigability

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading global provider of technology and legal support services, is excited to invite you to explore its new website . The fully revamped website delivers a refreshingly clean, intuitive UX design and effortless navigation to guide visitors through what Cobra does, who Cobra is, why Cobra leads its industry and where to find them so users can contact Cobra with ease.“At Cobra, transparency, collaboration, quality, innovation and integrity are the core of our values. Our new site embodies and reflects these values through a clean, intuitive design which offers easy navigation and comprehensive yet clear explanation of our company and services to better serve both our current and prospective clients,” said Cobra’s Chief Executive Officer, Candice Corby. “We are thrilled to introduce our new website to our customers, clients, partners, media and visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of Cobra’s services and team.”The site explores Cobra’s wide array of services through the introduction of ‘The Cobra System’ which many of Cobra’s clients are already implementing. Delivering a fully responsive experience, the site transitions seamlessly between all devices and browsers allowing users easy navigation and transparency through Cobra’s comprehensive service-lines to help corporations and law firms make well-informed decisions about their legal and technology goals and needs. Developed and created entirely in-house, Cobra’s new site and brand reflects the company’s foundation on integrity, quality and transparency while raising the bar for its industry counterparts.The new website goes live today, March 5, 2019, visit the revamped site at this address: https://www.cobralegalsolutions.com as well as https://www.cobrals.com ####About Cobra Legal SolutionsCobra's focus is to provide high quality, cost-effective information and technology management services to global corporations and law firms. Cobra partners with their clients to understand, solve, and address their specific needs. Cobra’s attorneys and technical experts are trained to analyze, code and abstract materials for document review and to provide essential legal support services. Cobra meets client-specified requirements in an efficient, skillful manner, and transfers completed documents to clients electronically and securely.More information is available at our new site www.cobralegalsolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.