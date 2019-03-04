asTech® Announces Mobile Expansion in Twenty-Two Markets

asTech® increases its Mobile Division from eleven to Thirty-Three markets in just over Twelve months

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTACT INFORMATION:Ameerah Saineasaine@astech.com469-298-8990asTech® Announces Mobile Expansion in Twenty-Two MarketsPlano, TX March 4th, 2019 – Repairify, Inc., the makers of the patented asTech® diagnostic device is excited to announce the addition of Twenty-Two markets to its Mobile Technician division increasing their presence to Thirty-Three markets nationwide.asTech’s Mobile team enables real-time collaboration with collision repair centers by providing on-site diagnostics, calibrations, electronic and safety system repairs, and a host of other services. asTech has grown substantially increasing its presence from eleven to Thirty-Three markets in just over Twelve months.“Providing our customers with multiple service options to better serve their on-site needs is important to us at asTech. Increasing our national reach, by making ASE-Certified Technicians accessible to offer ADAS Calibration and assist with on-site diagnostics is how we ensure unprecedented service to our customers.” – said, Scott Krohn, asTech President, and COOThe expansion solidifies asTech’s presence in several states across the U.S. to include Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, Washington, Indiana, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Ohio.“Protecting people’s lives is what we truly believe in as a company, and expanding our Mobile team helps us make proper repair of automotive electronic systems more accessible to the nation,” said Erin Cambero, asTech Vice President of Field ServicesAbout asTech® Founded in 2010, asTech® is a leading provider of vehicle diagnostic repair solutions to the collision repair industry. The Company provides remote and in-shop automotive electronic services using its patented asTech® device, performed by ASE-Certified Technicians using only OEM factory tools. The Company also offers Mobile level two diagnostic and Calibration repair services in select metropolitan markets. asTech® provides real-time repair assistance to over 5,000 repair facilities and shop technicians worldwide.For more information, please visit www.astech.com

This is asTech®



