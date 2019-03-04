FAU Students Gain Insight Into 2020 Election During Discussion Led by Political Strategist Rick Asnani

Cornerstone Solutions Rick Asnani, National Political Strategist and President of Cornerstone Solutions Florida Atlantic University Logo

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornerstone Solutions , a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, grassroots campaigns and community relations, announces its president and national political strategist, Rick Asnani , provided overview and insight into the political industry as well as educated students on how to run and win campaigns, or run for office in the future, during the Advanced Campaigning instruction at the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) on January 14. About 40 students and guests were in attendance during the educational instruction.Asnani is a founder of the Advance Campaigning program concept and curriculum, and worked with the FAU political science department head and political science professors to create the vision and curriculum for the campaign training program as a way to help students enter the political profession. The classes also allow students to network with local political consultants and elected officials for mentoring and internship programs. The program began five years ago and since then over 140 students have completed the Advance Campaigning coursework. This is Asnani’s fifth time as the opening class guest lecturer. Asnani also returns at the end of each class as a panelist to judge final class presentations.“It’s a great experience to work with FAU professors and students,” stated Asnani. “Engaging with students and young professionals to offer insights and guidance on how to enter and be successful in the political industry is important. These young leaders are tomorrows campaign managers, policy directors and possibly one day, our elected leaders that will shape the next generation of politics in our state. Today, more than ever, we need to mentor and guide students entering the workforce to know how the hard-work, sacrifice and early decisions guide and build momentum in their careers, especially as we head into an important 2020 Election. These students are the next generation of leaders and directly impact the direction our nation is steered in by voting and grassroots activism.”Stay connected with Asnani and his latest endeavors on social media:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rick-asnani-9a00bb121/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CornerstoneSolutions About Florida Atlantic UniversityFlorida Atlantic University was founded in 1961, in Boca Raton on an 850-acre site located near the Atlantic Ocean. The campus is conveniently located halfway between Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale and offers a broad range of academic programs, activities, and services.About Cornerstone SolutionsCornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. With over 50 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. We help clients navigate contentious public issues on local, state and national levels.



