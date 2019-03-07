Affordable Dentist in Easton Changing Smiles with Dental Implants

Affordable dental implants in Easton available from ADS

Dental implants from ADS are among the most popular solutions for missing teeth.

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentists in Easton are changing smiles with affordable dental implants. Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton is one of the Lehigh Valley’s leading providers of high-quality, low-cost dental solutions.

A single dental implant from ADS costs only $2,000. An abutment and crown add a natural, finished look to the patient’s new smile. Dental implants can be used to replace one missing tooth or several missing teeth.

“It is amazing to see the newfound confidence our patients have when they show off their smile,” says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in Easton.

In addition to dental implants, dentures in Easton are also available. Full dentures are only $650 per arch, while partial dentures are available for only $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are also available for only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing full lower dentures.

The Lehigh Valley dentists at ADS are currently accepting new patients. To learn more about dental implants and dentures in Easton, request an appointment with ADS by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.



