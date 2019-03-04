SAILROCK RESORT IN SOUTH CAICOS PARTNERS WITH HYATT HOTELS

Sailrock Resort offers spectacular pool views.

SOUTH CAICOS, TURKS AND CAICOS, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Hyatt Hotels' loyalty program can now book vacation stays as well as earn and redeem points at one of the Caribbean's leading hotels in the Turks and Caicos Islands.Kashmie Ali, Managing Director of the five-star Sailrock Resort, announced that through Hyatt's strategic alliance with Small Luxury Hotels of the World ™ (SLH), the exclusive South Caicos property becomes the only hotel in the British Overseas Territory to be available to World of Hyatt members and bookable via Hyatt's powerful reservations platforms."This important alliance helps to let more of the world learn of an exceptional property in a secluded part of the Caribbean, yet so easily accessible from the U.S. mainland," said Ali, who said paradise awaits vacationers in a destination that is only two hours away from Miami.Hyatt and SLH recently teamed up to form an unprecedented alliance, offering World of Hyatt members the opportunity to earn and redeem points and receive exclusive on-property benefits at participating SLH hotels.Benefits at Sailrock include complimentary breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, early check-in (based on availability), late check-out (subject to availability), and a one category room upgrade (based on availability at check-in).Nestled in one of the most unspoiled corners of the Caribbean, Sailrock earned double honors in the recently announced 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards for Hotels, receiving accolades as a small hotel and another for best service.Tapped as one of the "Hottest New Hotels of the Year" by Forbes magazine in 2017, Sailrock features lavish suites and beachfront villas with breathtaking views of the ocean. Private pools, patios and garden showers enhance the luxury experience for discerning guests.Sailrock Resort opened its doors in January 2017 as the only five-star resort on the island, bringing a new level of luxury to South Caicos without disrupting the quiet rhythm of the alluring island.Current rates include daily gourmet breakfast in the Great House Restaurant and a short round-trip flight on InterCaribbean Airways between Providenciales and South Caicos as well as round-trip ground transfers between the airport and Sailrock Resort.The 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards for Hotels listed Sailrock as one of the top 25 small hotels in the Caribbean, and also among the top 25 hotels in the region for best service.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com , email reservations@sailrockresort.com or call 1 800 929-7197.Sailrock is available on Hyatt's online booking platform at: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/turks-and-caicos/slh-sailrock-resort/plsys About Sailrock Resort and Sailrock Living Turks and CaicosSailrock Resort, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World ™ as well as Luxury Retreats, is South Caicos' premier luxury resort nestled along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Home to the third-largest coral reef and miles of undiscovered land, Sailrock Resort is the perfect setting for connoisseurs of authentic experiences. With Ridgetop Suites elevated above the shoreline and Beachfront Villas steps from the ocean, Sailrock Resort gives new meaning to unparalleled service, exclusivity and relaxation in a luxurious out island setting. Amenities include prime dining options, secluded beaches, an infinity pool, and the incomparable Na Spa. This low-density community consists of both Sailrock Resort, for short-term vacationers looking for a luxurious out island experience, and Sailrock Living, for connoisseurs of authentic experiences desiring to own real estate in this Turks and Caicos island paradise. The Turks and Caicos Islands are located 550 miles southeast of Miami, Florida, and consist of 40 different islands and cays. South Caicos is a short 20-minute flight from Providenciales.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com or www.sailrockliving.com ENDS



