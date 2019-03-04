Vision Gelpack Goes into Voluntary Administration

Municipal polyethylene waste sacks

Vision Gelpack, UK-based polyethylene products manufacturer of Visionscape Group, goes into voluntary administration due uncertainty surrounding the Brexit.

LONDON, ENGLAND, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Gelpack, the UK-based manufacturer of high-performance polyethylene flexible packaging has gone into voluntary administration. The company manufactures polyethylene products, from films, food grade bags, sacks, sheets and tubing in both virgin and recycled polymer grades.

In 2016, the company was bought out of administration by the Visionscape Group. Vision Gelpack was formed following the acquisition of the assets of GelpackExcelsior by Visionscape Group.

Spokesperson for Vision Gelpack, Mr. Steve Farncombe said the company will be refocusing efforts on the recycling and resource recovery subsidiaries and is shutting down the single-use plastic production lines as part of the company’s Sustainability commitment.

“The decision to put the company in administration mirrors harsh realities to do with future prospects that have been affected by the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process. One of the significant factors in the decision is also the recent directive by the EU that has introduced restrictions on single-use plastic products by 2021.We regrettably have to make some tough decisions to position us for success in a highly competitive marketplace that is rapidly evolving." he said.

Gelpack Excelsior was founded in 1988 and has since expanded. The administration process is being handled by Duff & Phelps.

About the Visionscape Group

The Visionscape Group is a multifaceted environmental utility conglomerate providing innovative solutions across the waste management value chain for diverse industries across the world.

Driven by our Circular Economy business model, each of our subsidiaries specialises in providing products and services in key sectors – ranging from turnkey environmental solutions in the areas of waste management, sanitation, and wastewater treatment for governments and municipalities, to resource management, recycling and manufacturing, and waste-to-energy.

We are witnessing a remarkable increase in the demand for waste management and recycling. To meet this demand, we implement integrated resource recovery systems leveraging on ground-breaking technologies to tackle waste management in urban cities.

We are committed to ending plastic pollution by operating responsibly within a sustainable business model to reducing our carbon footprint by recycling and reusing 90% of the materials we manufacture and recover from the waste we collect by the year 2025.

Visit www.visionscape.group for more information.



