Agenda Released for Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA 2019

Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA Conference 2019

SMi reports: Agenda released for the Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA conference, taking place on June 11th-12th in Arlington, VA.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In order to maintain maximum armored vehicle staying power in modern battlespaces, many nations are seeking to upgrade their vehicle survivability through the use of Active Protection Systems (APS).With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to host Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA taking place on June, 11th and 12th, in Arlington, VA. The conference is the only and first event in the world dedicated to this important capability. The two-day conference will explore the lessons learned from the adoption and integration of Active Protection Systems into new vehicle fleets from experts such as Lieutenant Colonel Ron Plender of the Royal Netherlands Army.Delegates at the event will be able to hear the latest developments on US and international programs for developing modular and integrated Active Protection systems from senior project managers including Mr David Marck, PM Main Battle Tank Systems and Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, the Product Manager for Vehicle Protection systems from PEO Ground Combat Systems.Attendees at this one of a kind meeting will learn about the opportunities for the industry to engage in the future of combat vehicle survivability, as the US and International community develop increasingly sophisticated architecture for system integration.The event brochure is now available to download on the event website at http://www.fav-aps.com/einpress The 2019 agenda features key briefings from senior US Military leaders, International representation from the UK, Israel, Netherlands and Norway, including Major General Cedric T. Wins, Commanding General from the US Army’s Combat Capabilities and Development Command. Leonardo DRS, Microflown Avisa and other technical experts will also be speaking at the conference.Attending the event will provide the chance to meet and network with military and industry decision makers in Active Protection and Vehicle Protection Systems as well as experts who define the future of armored capabilities.For those interested in attending, there is a $400 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring at midnight on March, 29th 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.fav-aps.com/einpress Gold Sponsor: Leonardo DRS, Sponsor: Microflown AvisaFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6740 or email: smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Natasha Boumediene on email: nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk_______________________________________________About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



