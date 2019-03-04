Red Piranha signs $7 Million Cyber Security capability partnership at Indonesia-Australia Free Trade Agreement ceremony

Seated: Richard Baker, Director - Red Piranha & Dr Sanny Suharli, Founder and Chairman - Professtama Standing: His Excellency Thomas Lembong Chairman of BKPM & Dr Stephanie Fahey CEO of Austrade Richard Baker, Director - Red Piranha & Dr Sanny Suharli, Founder and Chairman - Professtama His Excellency Thomas Lembong Chairman of BKPM & Dr Stephanie Fahey CEO of Austrade

Red Piranha, the developer of world's most powerful UTM platform , Crystal Eye, has signed a collaboration technical services agreement with Indonesia

Red Piranha is proud to represent Australia with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership declaration aimed to "highlight five pillars": the economy, security cooperation including cyber security” — Richard Baker

JAKARTA, WA, INDONESIA, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha, developer of Australia’s first next-generation firewall, Crystal Eye, has signed a collaboration technical services agreement with Indonesia’s largest private security company Professtama to bolster Indonesian cyber-security capabilities nationally.This partnership was signed March 4 2019 at today’s Free Trade Deal signing ceremony. It will see Red Piranha’s flagship Unified Threat Management Platform technology, Crystal Eye coupled with Red Piranha’s cyber security software and services solutions being supplied to Indonesian businesses and institutions.Indonesian PT Professtama development groups have committed to procure US $5m of Red Piranha's Crystal Eye platform over the next 12 months - 24 months, through the exclusive partnership agreement to service the Indonesian market.The deal will see Red Piranha to partner with Professtama with the development of the Jakarta Security Operations Centre (SOC), building on Red Piranha’s experience in this area. The parties intend for this SOC to be an Indonesian-operated facility to service both Indonesian institutions and those throughout the ASEAN region.Red Piranha has committed its intention to support a professional expertise exchange development program in cyber security for young Indonesian professionals. It will achieve this through links to Australian educational institutions and professional experience opportunities in Red Piranha’s Australian operations.The official Indonesia/Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) signing ceremony was arranged by the Indonesian Government and Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN). The Indonesian and Australian trade ministers signed the agreement in Jakarta today that included a keynote speech from Indonesia’s Vice President, HE Mr Jusuf Kalla, along with remarks from Indonesia’s Minister of Trade, HE Drs Enggartiasto Lukita, and Australia’s Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister, Senator the Honourable Simon Birmingham.Red Piranha was proud to be picked out of 240 Australian companies to represent Australia in the signing ceremony with the declaration aimed to highlight “five pillars": the economy, maritime cooperation, people-to-people contact, regional cooperation and security cooperation including cyber security and combating terrorism,With these announcements, the parties aim to work for mutual commercial benefit, to bring new cyber security technical capabilities to Indonesia, and to deepen Indonesia’s human capital in this area, as an important foundation for Indonesia’s modern economy. Australia's two-way trade with Indonesia in 2016-17 was worth $16.4 billion, making it Australia's 13th-largest trade partner. By some estimates, Indonesia will be the world's fifth-largest economy by 2030, and Red Piranha is well-placed to deepen economic cooperation.



