Global Electric Lawn Mower Market to Reach Values of $7 billion during the period 2018−2024 - Market Research by Arizton
The increasing adoption of green spaces and green roofs will boost revenues in the global electric lawn mower market.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, the global electric lawn mower market is estimated to generate revenues of around $7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the period 2018–2024.
Key Highlights of Global Electric Lawn Mower Market:
1. The influx of battery-operated garden equipment and the declining prices of Lithium-ion battery are likely to drive the sale of electric lawn mowers.
2. The exponential growth of the landscaping industry and commercial real estate will drive the need for electric variants of commercial lawn mowers in the market.
3. Government initiatives to promote sustainable cities will drive the demand for lawn care solutions and fuel demand in the global electric lawn mower market.
4. Leading 50 companies account for 90% of the global electric lawn mower market.
5. Leading vendors such as Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, and STIGA offer a diverse range of products and solutions in the global market, whereas a majority of players provide a single category devices.
Information Offered in Global Electric Lawn Mower Report Include:
• Details about the growth of the landscaping industry
• Market growth enablers –trends, opportunity assessment, drivers, and restraints
• Global electric lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016−2017
• Market segmentation –A detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, mower blade type, and drive type across 21 countries.
• Geography − A complete overview of five regions and market size and forecast of the leading 21 countries
• Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 7 key vendors and 49 other prominent players.
Electric Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis
Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
Product Type
Walk-behind Mowers
• Self-propelled
• Push Mower (excl. Reel)
• Hover Mowers
Ride-on Mowers
• Standard Ride-on
• Zero Turn
• Lawn Tractor
• Garden Tractor
Robotic Mowers
Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
End-user Type
• Residential Users
• Professional Landscaping Services
• Golf Courses
• Government & Others
Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
Mower Blades
• Cylinder Blades
• Deck/Standard Blades
• Mulching Blades
• Lifting Blades
Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
Drive Type
• AWD (All-wheel Drive)
• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)
• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)
Market Size & Forecast by Geography | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Key Countries
• Product Type
• End-user Type
• Mower Blade Type
• Drive Type
Geography
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o Sweden
o Switzerland
o Belgium
o Netherlands
• North America
o US
o Canada
• APAC
o China & SAR
o Australia
o Japan
o South Korea
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• MEA
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o South Africa
Electric Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics
Top trends observed in the global lawn mower market include:
High Influx of Battery-powered Products and Multi-use Equipment
Increased Shift of Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology
Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers
Development of Sustainable Cities
Major vendors in global market are:
• Deere & Co.
• Honda Power Equipment
• Husqvarna
• MTD Products
• Bosch
• STIGA
• The Toro Company
Other prominent vendors include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, AS-Motor, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Chevron Group, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, Erkunt Traktor Sanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hayter Ltd., Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe’s Corp. (Kobalt), Makita Corp., Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, MilagrowHumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, Kobi Co., Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS).
