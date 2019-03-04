Global Electric Lawn Mower Market to Reach Values of $7 billion during the period 2018−2024 - Market Research by Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

The increasing adoption of green spaces and green roofs will boost revenues in the global electric lawn mower market.

Global electric lawn mower market is witnessing a stiff competition between the players on the basis of offerings and pricing” — Abby, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, the global electric lawn mower market is estimated to generate revenues of around $7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the period 2018–2024.

Key Highlights of Global Electric Lawn Mower Market:

1. The influx of battery-operated garden equipment and the declining prices of Lithium-ion battery are likely to drive the sale of electric lawn mowers.

2. The exponential growth of the landscaping industry and commercial real estate will drive the need for electric variants of commercial lawn mowers in the market.

3. Government initiatives to promote sustainable cities will drive the demand for lawn care solutions and fuel demand in the global electric lawn mower market.

4. Leading 50 companies account for 90% of the global electric lawn mower market.

5. Leading vendors such as Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, and STIGA offer a diverse range of products and solutions in the global market, whereas a majority of players provide a single category devices.

Information Offered in Global Electric Lawn Mower Report Include:

• Details about the growth of the landscaping industry

• Market growth enablers –trends, opportunity assessment, drivers, and restraints

• Global electric lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016−2017

• Market segmentation –A detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, mower blade type, and drive type across 21 countries.

• Geography − A complete overview of five regions and market size and forecast of the leading 21 countries

• Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 7 key vendors and 49 other prominent players.

Electric Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis

 Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Product Type

 Walk-behind Mowers

• Self-propelled

• Push Mower (excl. Reel)

• Hover Mowers

 Ride-on Mowers

• Standard Ride-on

• Zero Turn

• Lawn Tractor

• Garden Tractor

 Robotic Mowers

 Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 End-user Type

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others

 Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades

 Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Drive Type

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)

 Market Size & Forecast by Geography | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Key Countries

• Product Type

• End-user Type

• Mower Blade Type

• Drive Type

 Geography

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Sweden

o Switzerland

o Belgium

o Netherlands

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China & SAR

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

Electric Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

Top trends observed in the global lawn mower market include:

 High Influx of Battery-powered Products and Multi-use Equipment

 Increased Shift of Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers

 Development of Sustainable Cities



Major vendors in global market are:

• Deere & Co.

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• STIGA

• The Toro Company

Other prominent vendors include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, AS-Motor, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Chevron Group, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, Erkunt Traktor Sanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hayter Ltd., Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe’s Corp. (Kobalt), Makita Corp., Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, MilagrowHumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, Kobi Co., Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS).



