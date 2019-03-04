Data Center Market in India to Reach Values of $4 billion during 2018−2024- Market Research by Arizton

The local colocation providers are one of the major contributors of datacenter construction in the Indian market.

NTT Netmagic, CtrlS, Reliance (Global Cloud Xchange), ITI Limited, Sifty Technologies, GPX Global Systems, and STTelemedia GDC (Tata Communications) are some of the leading investors in India” — Harry, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, the data center market in India is expected to reach a revenue of approximately $4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2018−2024. The market research report offers market share analysis in terms of power capacity (Megawatt (MW)) and area (square feet).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

• Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad are witnessing high investments from local and global operators in the data center market in India.

• Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to emerge as the most sought-after locations for mega-datacenter development in India.

• Power fluctuations and outages will drive datacenter operators to procure 2N redundant UPS and generator systems in the India data center market.

• Around 20 projects fall under the Tier III category in the India data center market.

• Colt DCS is planning to invest around $300 million in a hyperscale data center facility in India.



Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

• Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2018−2024

• Market Size & Forecast by Area (Square Feet) | 2018−2024

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation - Detailed analysis by electrical construction, mechanical construction, IT infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography.

• Competitive Landscape – Profiling 10 IT infrastructure providers, 13 data center investors, and 15 support infrastructure providers.



India Data Center Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by electrical construction, mechanical construction, IT infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography.

• The significant interest is shown by the Federal and State Government to build and operate data center facilities across all the states in the country.

• The installation of on-site water treatment plants is likely to be a mandatory requirement in India.

 IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Devices

• Network

 Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switch and Switchgears

• Rack PDU

• Other Infrastructure

 Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack

• Other Infrastructure

 General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM

 Tier Standard

• Tier I and Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

India Data Center Market –Geography

In terms of geography, the data center market in India is divided into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and other states. Maharashtra, especially Mumbai is the hub for facilities deployment by major companies such as AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Google.

 Market Segmentation by Geography

• Maharashtra

• Karnataka

• Telangana

• Other States

Geographic Market Size & Forecast | 2018−2024

• Revenues

• Power Capacity (MW)

• Area (Square Feet)

• Geography

Major vendors in the Indian data center market are:

• IT Infrastructure Providers

o Arista

o Atos

o Broadcom

o Cisco

o Dell Technologies

o HPE

o Huawei

o IBM

o Lenovo

o NetApp

• Data Center Investors

o Bharti Airtel (NXTRA DATA)

o Bridge Data Centres

o BSNL Data Center

o COLT DCS

o CtrlS

o GPX Global Systems

o ITI Limited

o NTT Communications (Netmagic)

o Pi DATACENTERS

o Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Xchange)

o Sify Technology

o ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

o Zoho

• Support Infrastructure Providers

o ABB

o Caterpillar

o Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

o Cummins

o Delta Group

o Eaton

o Larson & Turbo (L&T) Construction

o Legrand

o NetRack Enclosures

o Riello UPS

o Rittal

o Schneider Electric

o Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

o STULZ

o Vertiv



