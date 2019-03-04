Auto accident attorney maximizes settlements

As one of L A's leading car accident lawyer, Robert knows what it takes to get the largest settlement for you.

VAN NUYS, CA, US, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having an auto accident attorney represent a person injured in a wreck leads to higher settlements.

Study after study of car accident settlements shows an attorney delivers more. The Insurance Research Council says the cash settlement for someone with an attorney is 40 percent higher on average than someone who does not have an attorney.

"It's not just the final payout that matters," said car accident lawyer Robert Haralambopoulos. "When you factor in time, paperwork, phone calls and keep tracking of everything, then an attorney makes even more since."

He explained it this way. A person who is injured in a wreck and choose to try and settle on their own has to:

• Keep all the medical records

• Keep all the repair records

• Keep all the phone calls

• Keep all the expenses of going to and from the doctor

• Make copies of this and give it to the insurance company for the at-fault driver

• Fill out claims paperwork from the insurance company.

• Deal with claims agents who can be rude and are not interested in paying fair settlement

• Take time off work to do all that.

"So when you factor in all the time and expenses you have, your settlement is even less. You can either chase the insurance company or go back to your regular life and your work," Mr. Haralambopoulos said. "How much is your time worth? Add to this, you have to know the law and have to get everything exactly right or you leave money on the table."

Mr. Haralambopoulos does not charge when he takes a case. He is paid from the settlement when he wins. If he does not win, the client still pays nothing.

"It's really a simple decision. You can an auto accident attorney handle the annoying details and get paid more, or try to do it yourself and get paid less, plus have the expense and hassle of dealing with all of that," he said.

Looking for a car accident attorney near me? Call the offices of Robert Haralambopoulos at (818) 947-1919 or visit www.vannuyslaw.com .





