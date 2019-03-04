Crown Goose- The Official Sponsor of the Oscar Party, lightened the 91st Academy Award

Crown Goose 2019 Pre-Oscar Party Crown Goose 2019 Pre-Oscar Party Crown Goose 2019 Pre-Oscar Party

The official sponsor of the 2019 Pre-Oscar Party

Every year the Crown Goose Art Foundation pursues unique projects and collaborates with various artists to create new experiences and promote the luxury lifestyle.” — Crown Goose

LA, CALIFORNIA , USA, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 23, Crown Goose, a global luxury goose down brand, was invited to the 91st Academy Award as an official sponsor of the Pre-Oscar Party. Hollywood stars who participated at the Pre-Oscar party showed their close partnerships with Crown Goose by sharing their time with the brand at the booth and also through SNS.The Academy Awards, also known as Oscars, is the world's one of the most influential film festivals. It is held annually at the Hollywood Dolby Theater (6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 USA). This year, “Green Book” won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and “Bohemian Rhapsody” which caused a huge sensation of Queen won four awards which grabbed the world’s attention.A day before the 91st Annual Oscar Award Ceremony, February 23, Crown Goose shined the Pre-Oscar party. Countless Hollywood film and drama stars, including “Big Bang Theory”, “Baby Driver”, and “Black Panther” have attended the party. This party provided both the brand and the stars a quality time to reconnect and build stronger partnerships.Crown Goose Art Foundation Team has successfully hosted and celebrated the 2019 Academy Awards to promote the development of the Hollywood film industry and to support the artistic activities of actors and creators.Numerous luxury industry officials have predicted that as there is a steady increase in the luxury market, there will be much higher demands for premium goose down duvets . This phenomenon is shown not only at Beverly Hills, which is known for its luxurious lifestyle, but also in other major cities/towns such as New York (Manhattan), San Francisco (Potrero Hill), and Chicago (Lincoln Park).At present, Crown Goose is offering a customizing service, Bespoke service, for VIP clients who prefer own unique signature items. Crown Goose is expected to lead the luxury bedding market through its Bespoke service. Bespoke service includes customization of color, design, and fabric which will provide the clients with one-of-a-kind bedding and bedding products.Beyond product purchase experience relationships, Crown Goose builds connection between clients through arts, traditions, and culture. With these qualities, Crown Goose offers the clients with unforgettable memories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.