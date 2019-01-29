Luxury Bedding Designs Featured at Las Vegas Market

Las Vegas Market (LVM) - Home Decor Brands Las Vegas Market (LVM) - Home Decor Brands Las Vegas Market (LVM) - Home Decor Brands

Unique Brands and Artworks exhibited at LVM

You shouldn’t be forced to make the room look like Disney World.” — Mikel Welch

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This winter's Las Vegas Market trade show is expected to attract over 4,000 brands and 500,000 products. Since its inception in 2005, the biannual Las Vegas Market show has shown steady growth in industries including furniture, home decor, gift, and designer related fields. Located at the cultural and social hub of Las Vegas, Las Vegas Market is held at the state of the art World Market Center which provides over 190,000 square feet of event space. The property includes a 50,000 square foot open space venue and a unique atrium and the LVDC design center that holds over 30 designer showrooms.Brand leaders such as Crown Goose, Tempur-Pedic, and Malouf were featured featured the latest ideas and trends of the interior design industry. One of the reasons the LVM trade show stands out from the rest is its ability to attract successful brands that offer a combination of classic luxury and modern innovation. The size and organization of the World Market Center allows for exhibitors to hold special events that creates a unique opportunity for brands and buyers to connect and interact.The LVM trade show has made significant strides in all design industries, but has focused heavily in recently focused heavily on home-decore related business, featuring over 60 special events, programs, and celebrity appearances. Former supermodel Kathy Ireland and actress Jane Seymour, and designer Mikel Welch were in attendance. Welch has created designs for Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, and more recently Michelle Obama commented that he has noticed "a lot of abstracts at the show," and people want homes that "exude luxury but are actually practical."Brands like Crown Goose have seamlessly caught on to this trend of blending classical luxury with modern practicality. Internationally renowned for its goose down bedding, the brand has long held artistic involvement in high regard. Through events held by their Art Foundation , they feature designs created through inspiration, collaboration, and celebration. Crown Goose recently collaborated with Hastens, purveyors to Swedish royalty to create a limited art bedding called "Oblivion". During this holiday season, they celebrated the achievements of Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo and created a Limited Edition bedding thought to range from USD 300,000 - 400,000. Expert predict the trend of brand collaborations and art projects to increase and forecast positive expectations for this Winter's Las Vegas Market.

Unique Bedding Designs Featured at LVM



