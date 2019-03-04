Encino plastic surgery from a expert in the field

Sometimes diet and exercise are just not enough. If that happens, plastic surgery delivers the change you deserve. It is your body.

ENCINO, CA, US, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for the best Encino plastic surgery? Dr. Roya Dardashti is the surgeon to see.

She offers a huge selection of services from the face down to the buttocks. Need to fight off the effects of aging? Has time and gravity cause sagging in places that use to be firm and tight? Dr. Dardashti can help.

"Sometimes diet and exercise are simply not enough. No amount of exercise will overcome the problems of older skiing being less elastic," the doctor said. "But you don't have to live with that. We can tighten, tuck and firm loose skin."

Some examples of the work include a Mommy Makeover. Dr. Dardashti said pregnancy causes loose skin that sometimes just never gets back to what it once was. Breast feeding can cause breasts to sag a bit and look deflated after the nursing period is over.

"Just because it is normal does not mean you have to live with it. You can do something about it," she said. "Today's tighten and tuck procedures are discrete. The scars are not noticeable except on very close inspection."

For those who wonder if this kind of surgery actually makes a difference, Dr. Dardashti has

plastic surgery before and after pictures patients can see. She encourages people to look over the gallery to see the changes that are created.

"It really does make a difference in appearance. That leads to more self-esteem and feeling better about yourself," she said.

The doctor also offers implants. Implants can increase the size of a part of the body or add firmness and lift. Dr. Dardashti said the size and shape of the implant determine what effect is created.

"Breast implants are still very common, but we do more than that," she said. We can even combine implants with a tuck procedure."

If you are looking for plastic surgery near me, try Dr. Roya Dardashti. Visit www.DrRoya.com for information or to schedule a consultation.

Encino plastic surgery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.