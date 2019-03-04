Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market to Reach Revenues of $13 billion during 2017–2023- Market Research by Arizton

Rising number of consumers shifting their focus towards smart technology will boost the demand for innovative products in the commercial lawn mower market.

The leading players focusing on introducing low-cost robotic models, will propel sales in the global commercial lawn mower market.” — Abby, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton’s latest research report states that the global commercial lawn mower market is projected to generate revenues of approximately $13 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018–2024. The market research report offers market size in terms of unit volume during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of the Global Commercial Mower Market:

1. The exponential growth of eco-cities and green spaces across major regions is likely to augment the development of the market.

2. APAC-based vendors are launching their products in developing economies to increase their shares in the commercial lawn mower market.

3. Ride-on mowers are very popular among urban, heavy-duty commercial users such as industrial users.

4. The rising demand for professional landscaping services in the US, Europe, China, and India will encourage vendors to launch new products in the global commercial lawn mower market.

Information Offered in Global Commercial Lawn Mower Report Include:

• Exponential growth and changing dynamics of the landscaping industry

• Market growth enablers –trends, opportunity assessment, drivers, and restraints

• Global commercial lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016−2017

• Market segmentation –A detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, start type, and drive type across 21 countries

• Geography − A complete overview of five regions and market size and forecast of the leading 21 countries

• Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 50 other prominent players.



Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis

 Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Product Type

 Walk-behind Mowers

• Self-propelled

• Push Mower (excl. Reel)

• Hover Mowers

 Ride-on Mowers

• Standard Ride-on

• Zero Turn

• Lawn Tractor

• Garden Tractor

 Robotic Mowers

 Market Size & Forecast by Fuel Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

o Corded and Cordless

o Battery-powered

• Propane-powered

 Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 End-user Type

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others

 Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades

 Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Drive Type

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)

 Market Size & Forecast by Start Type | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Geography

 Start Type

• Keyed Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)

 Market Size & Forecast by Geography | 2019–2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

• Key Countries

• Product Type

• End-user Type

• Fuel Type

• Mower Blade Type

• Drive Type

• Start Type

 Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Sweden

o Switzerland

o Belgium

o Netherlands

• APAC

o China & SAR

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

Top trends observed in the global commercial lawn mower market include:

 Adoption of Robotic Lawn Mowers for Commercial Purposes

 Development of Sustainable Cities

 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

 Increased Influx of Battery-powered Products and Multi-use Equipment



Major Vendors in the Global Market:

• Deere & Co

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• Kubota

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• STIGA

• The Toro Company

Other prominent vendors include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, AS-Motor, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, Erkunt Traktor Sanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tool, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hayter Ltd., Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe’s Corp. (Kobalt), Makita Corp., Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, Milagrow HumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, Kobi Co., Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS).



