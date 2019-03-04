Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market to Reach Revenues of $13 billion during 2017–2023- Market Research by Arizton
Rising number of consumers shifting their focus towards smart technology will boost the demand for innovative products in the commercial lawn mower market.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton’s latest research report states that the global commercial lawn mower market is projected to generate revenues of approximately $13 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018–2024. The market research report offers market size in terms of unit volume during the forecast period.
Key Highlights of the Global Commercial Mower Market:
1. The exponential growth of eco-cities and green spaces across major regions is likely to augment the development of the market.
2. APAC-based vendors are launching their products in developing economies to increase their shares in the commercial lawn mower market.
3. Ride-on mowers are very popular among urban, heavy-duty commercial users such as industrial users.
4. The rising demand for professional landscaping services in the US, Europe, China, and India will encourage vendors to launch new products in the global commercial lawn mower market.
Information Offered in Global Commercial Lawn Mower Report Include:
• Exponential growth and changing dynamics of the landscaping industry
• Market growth enablers –trends, opportunity assessment, drivers, and restraints
• Global commercial lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016−2017
• Market segmentation –A detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, start type, and drive type across 21 countries
• Geography − A complete overview of five regions and market size and forecast of the leading 21 countries
• Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 50 other prominent players.
Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis
Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
Product Type
Walk-behind Mowers
• Self-propelled
• Push Mower (excl. Reel)
• Hover Mowers
Ride-on Mowers
• Standard Ride-on
• Zero Turn
• Lawn Tractor
• Garden Tractor
Robotic Mowers
Market Size & Forecast by Fuel Type | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
Fuel Type
• Gas-powered
• Electric-powered
o Corded and Cordless
o Battery-powered
• Propane-powered
Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
End-user Type
• Professional Landscaping Services
• Golf Courses
• Government & Others
Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
Mower Blades
• Cylinder Blades
• Deck/Standard Blades
• Mulching Blades
• Lifting Blades
Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
Drive Type
• AWD (All-wheel Drive)
• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)
• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)
Market Size & Forecast by Start Type | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Geography
Start Type
• Keyed Start
• Push Start
• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)
Market Size & Forecast by Geography | 2019–2024
• Revenue
• Unit Volume
• Key Countries
• Product Type
• End-user Type
• Fuel Type
• Mower Blade Type
• Drive Type
• Start Type
Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o Sweden
o Switzerland
o Belgium
o Netherlands
• APAC
o China & SAR
o Australia
o Japan
o South Korea
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• MEA
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o South Africa
Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics
Top trends observed in the global commercial lawn mower market include:
Adoption of Robotic Lawn Mowers for Commercial Purposes
Development of Sustainable Cities
Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
Increased Influx of Battery-powered Products and Multi-use Equipment
Major Vendors in the Global Market:
• Deere & Co
• Honda Power Equipment
• Husqvarna
• Kubota
• MTD Products
• Bosch
• STIGA
• The Toro Company
Other prominent vendors include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, AS-Motor, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, Erkunt Traktor Sanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tool, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hayter Ltd., Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe’s Corp. (Kobalt), Makita Corp., Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, Milagrow HumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, Kobi Co., Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS).
