Studio lighting best done by pros

The lights have to be the right color, set at the right angle and bright enough to provide enough light for the cameras to capture details.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, US, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to setting up studio lighting for video and live productions, that work is best done by pros, said lighting experts in the TV and movie production industry.

Why? Because lighting for professional video and live productions require different lighting than in a home or business.

"Most people never give a though to light bulb temperature, except to know if it is hot or not," said Robin Cowan. "Light temperature matters a lot. If you've ever taken pictures under a lot of florescent lights and they come out yellow, then you have experienced the problem with light temperature."

Professional studio lights come as close as possible to matching sunlight. That means the light wavelength they put out is close to sunlight. While the human eye and brain can make color adjustments for different temperature lights, film and video are not that adaptable.

Another reason is the lighting angles, position and number of lights. Mr. Cowan said if you watch any movie credits, you'll see the names of people involved with the lighting, even on outdoor sets.

It goes back to the difference between the human eye and brain and what cameras can pic up.

"Cameras see the same light we do, but they react to it differently. When you take pictures, that are partly in the sun and partly in the shade, then you really notice that difference. But when you look at the same scene with your eye, you don't notice the shadows as much," he said. "Correct lighting placement gets rid of the shadows and makes the scene look naturally lit."

Modern lighting technology also allows LED lights for rooms to provide adequate lighting for most situations, including shadow manipulation for studio sets. These LED lights have the advantage of being only slightly warm to the touch so they can be moved any time by hand.

For more information on studio lighting or to see a gallery of their work, visit www.light-bulbs-unlimited.net.



Lighting sales and repairs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.