Kepner Scott Shoe Company to be Featured on "America's Business to Consumers"

Launched in 2007, "America's Business to Consumers" provides U.S. manufacturers a venue to promote products. Kepner Scott Children;s Shoes to be featured.

If every American purchased one USA made product per year, the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers.” — Demetra Danas

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's Business to Consumers Inc. https://www.USAB2C.com is providing U.S. manufacturers the venue to sell products. Given a choice between American made items and similar products made overseas, consumers would rather buy the American product, according to a nationally representative survey by the Consumer Reports National Research Center.American made products run the gamut from Toys , to Tools, Home-goods, Towels , Work Gloves, Dress Gloves, Kitchen Gear, Work Lights, Trouble Lights, Decorative Windmills, Sunglasses, Children's Shoes, Scissors , Office Clocks, Nail Clippers and more.This month, the Kepner Scott Shoe Company, the oldest surviving children’s shoe manufacturer in America, is featured.For the past 131 years, more than 10 million pairs of Kepner Scott Shoes have been worn by children throughout the world. It all began in 1888, at the height of the Industrial Revolution, when Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, was emerging as a footwear manufacturing hub. That same year, Kepner Scott Shoe Co. was founded. By 1913 Orwigsburg was home to eleven shoe manufacturers collectively producing over 1.4 million pairs of children’s shoes annually. Following Mr. Kepner’s death in 1913, Miss Elsie Hartman purchased Kepner Scott and led the Co. through two World Wars and the Great Depression. In 1961 their Grandfather, Milo H. Zimmerman and three of his sons purchased Kepner Scott Shoe Co. In the 1960’s the children’s shoe market was dominated by “stiff” uncomfortable “welted” shoes. Comfort and flexibility were being sacrificed for durability. Milo believed children needed soft, flexible and comfortable shoes. Milo and his son Clair embarked on a mission to design and craft healthier children’s shoes. The result of this vision is the finely crafted shoes available for sale at USAB2C. One example is this children’s T-strap leather upper shoe with cushioned insoles and flexible unit soles. https://www.usab2c.com/product/t_strap_leathershoe_madeinusa_robin Why USAB2C?Chief Operations Officer George P. Hanos relays: "On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American manufacturers through a safe and secure website. The effort to identify and make available American made products is ongoing.”USAB2C’s founders are intent on providing US products while simultaneously minimizing exposure to inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys. The “Made in the USA News” section presents consumers with daily stories concerning “Product Recalls”, “New Product Introductions” and related retailing / safety news.Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly via: https://www.usab2c.com/page/contact About America's Business to Consumers Inc.America's Business to Consumers Inc. is a private Co. experienced in retail marketing and e-Commerce. Established in 2007, USAB2C seeks to be a comprehensive source of American manufactured products; a site where consumers can find a multitude of competitively priced products manufactured in the U.S. https://www.USAB2C.com facilitates communication between consumers and numerous American manufacturers for these “in-demand” products.The USAB2C Team takes this occasion to sincerely wish consumers that 2019 will bring more sucess and happiness than any which has gone before!



