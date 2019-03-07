Team NuVision Ranked #5 at the Annual RE/MAX R4 Convention in Las Vegas

Team NuVision is Ranked #5 at the 2019 R4 RE/MAX Convention

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team NuVision is ranked #5 Top 10 Residential Team Commissions US and #8 Top 10 Residential/Commercial Team Commissions Worldwide at the annual 2019 RE/MAX R4 Convention. The said convention started last Feb 25th and will end on the 28th, 2019. RE/MAX Awards recognizes achievements of Affiliates during the previous calendar year. The event was held in MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Apart from awarding ceremony, the convention will also serve as a chance for discussion as well as sharing of knowledge with a leading voice in real estate business addressing the present real estate landscape of the country.

Rudy Lira Kusuma, the owner and team leader of Team NuVision, was recognized at the Special Award Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019. The RE/MAX R4 Convention is not just a remarkable networking as well as an educational opportunity. It is also a time to commemorate the incredible talent and impressive features and personalities of the RE/MAX network. RE/MAX Awards distinguish accomplishments of Affiliates during the preceding calendar year and their incessant pledge to clients.

According to Rudy, "We never think about awards or trying to acquire a top ranking in our daily job. We are just focused on moving things forward for our clients and doing no matter what we have to do to get the needs of our clients met. Receiving this type of award and recognition is such an honor".

What is unique about the team, and what makes them apart from the rest, is that the agents do not have to do their door knocking and prospecting. But they book the inside sales agents the appointments so the agents can only focus on servicing the customers and get the buyers home which matches their criteria and at the same time get the seller's house sold.

About RE/MAX:

RE/MAX has a remarkable technology platform, and support staff to help agents, allowing them to concentrate on productivity. Not like most other real estate companies, its owners and brokers list and sell real estate that guarantees they are up to date with the newest industry trends as well as changes. The viewpoint at RE/MAX revolves around exceeding the expectations of the clients. A team of staff helps sharpen this focus on client service and satisfaction.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team/ Team NuVision:

Team NuVision is an extensive real estate brokerage team based in Rosemead, California. They prioritize the needs of their clients, and what is more, they are also kept at the core of the transaction and given with an expert at every step of the process.

If you are planning to make a move in the next 3 to 6 months or are interested in joining the team, call 626-789-0159 or email at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



