Assistant General Counsel of C.A.R. Gov Hutchinson Invited to Give Message at The Quarterly Titanium Conference

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Real Estate Network a leading real estate broker in the United States recently held their quarterly Titanium Conference with the best speakers including Gov Hutchinson. This quarterly conference was held at Pasadena California this past Feb 18th to 20th, 2019.

2019 Q1 Titanium Conference is a quarterly meeting hosted by one of the leading real estate companies in the United States, Titanium Real Estate Network for their staff, clients and business partners to let them know the core purpose, goals, and techniques in today’s market shift in the real estate business.

The 2019 Q1 Titanium Conference hosted by the leading real estate broker in the United States is essential in setting as well as aligning the mission and vision of the company. This conference also helps the company to keep pertinent in the energetically as well as quickly changing business setting and unparalleled services. Participants during the event include trainers, industry experts, speakers, and education sessions.

Gov Hutchinson was chosen due to his excellent experience and credentials. He is an assistant general counsel of CAR, a staff vice president of the same company. He also manages CAR’s Member Legal Services Program in Los Angeles. He is also a master instructor of the education division of CAR; he is also a regular contributor of California Real Estate magazine and a co-authored CAR continuing Ed Courses.

During the conference, Gov Hutchinson covered an assortment of topics regarding the real estate law, risk management, and preventative measures in real estate transactions. Other keynote speakers include Titanium Real Estate Network in-house legal attorney Paul P. Cheng, and he is also the managing partner Law Offices of Paul P. Cheng and Associates. Sandy Rosco also delivered a message in the said event. Sandy is an Executive Director of San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce and Pamela J. Strickland she the proprietor of California Compliance Consulting Company.

About Titanium Real Estate Network:

Titanium Real Estate Network is a premier real estate brokerage firm in the Los Angeles area and worldwide as well. They are specialists in helping clients sell and buy their properties fast. The award-winning real estate team was founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma who has been serving clients buy and sell properties for more than a decade.

Here at Titanium Real Estate Network, they always feature special guest speakers at their quarterly conference to equip their agent partners, staff members, as well as vendor partners to face the all the real life challenges that might come up during transactions.

Have a question on buying and selling a property a home? It doesn’t matter if it is small or complex. This conference helps a lot. This conference gives participants tips on how to deal with clients and how to sell their properties fast and easy.

