Bottini Fuel To Give Free Fuel in Charitable Campaign to Help Hudson Valley Military Veterans & Their Families Stay Warm

Bottini Fuel launched Warming the Homefront to help military families in need. The program aims to get free oil/propane to veterans and active duty personnel.

Our goal as we grow this program is to provide 100 gallons of free fuel to at least 200 military families and veterans in the Hudson Valley. But we can’t do it alone.” — Rick Bottini

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, USA, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last Veterans Day, Bottini Fuel launched Warming the Homefront to help military families in need. The program aims to get free propane to veterans and active duty personnel, specifically to families whose loved one is deployed.Working in partnership with Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance , Bottini has thus far delivered 100 gallons of free fuel to each of 25 veteran families. As the community is invited to participate in the program, Bottini is using additional contributions to purchase fuel at wholesale cost and deliver it free of charge. All donation dollars go directly toward supplying additional fuel deliveries.“There are thousands of vets in the Hudson Valley area, and the need is great,” said Rick Bottini, of Bottini Fuel. "Our goal as we grow this program is to provide 100 gallons of free fuel to at least 200 military families and veterans in the Hudson Valley. But we can’t do it alone.”All donations are tax-deductible and go directly to the Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance, an official 501(c)(3) corporation. In addition to handling all contributions and fuel payments, HVVA will be screening and identifying military families who could be eligible. An online donation can be made by going to WarmingTheHomefront.com “We do everything in our power to help our fellow veterans in need because none of them should ever be left behind,” said Mike Hansen, Advisory Board Member for Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance. “We rely on donations from businesses and individuals to help veterans who are struggling. We really appreciate Bottini Fuel stepping up to help us carry our mission forward. We firmly believe it takes a community effort to come together and overcome the obstacles facing our veteran population.”The Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance (HVVA) is a grassroots organization dedicated to bridging the large gap separating the veteran community from vital services. HVVA works with all veterans in need to help rebuild what has been lost in their lives. Members of the Alliance are well trained in peer-to-peer services and are strongly connected to veteran affairs services, local legions and VFW's, local universities and mental health agencies.With seven locations in the Hudson Valley, Bottini Fuel is the area’s largest family owned heating oil and propane supplier, delivering to tens of thousands of customers every year.If you know a veteran or a family with a deployed loved one who you think could qualify for help this heating season, please contact Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance at admin@hudsonvalleyveteransalliance.org.

