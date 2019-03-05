BPM Microsystems Receives ISO Certification

Reggie Fields, BPM Microsystem’s Quality Manager, presents VP Jon Bondurant with the ISO 9001:2015 Certificate

BPM Microsystems, a leading global provider of device programming systems, was awarded their ISO 9001:2015 Certification on December 9, 2018.

This will be important news to our automotive customers who have a hard requirement for their suppliers to be ISO certified” — Bill White, Founder and CEO of BPM

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPM Microsystems, a leading global provider of device programming systems for test and measurement systems, factory integration software, and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries, was awarded their ISO 9001:2015 Certification on December 9, 2018. Reggie Fields, BPM’s Director of Quality & Customer Experience says, “ISO 9001:2015 Certification is a huge accomplishment by our company. Document control within the automotive industry is challenging, and because BPM Microsystems manufactures all our systems, software, and algorithms right here in Houston, Texas, we can provide a total end-to-end solution few companies can match. The audit and certification were completed with hardly a bump along the way. I’m excited about the continuous improvement efforts our team is engaging in to continue being a world-class supplier meeting all the requirements of our tier one automotive OEM customers.”Bill White, Founder and CEO of BPM says, “This is a perfect example of a stretch goal. There was no certainty it was even possible to complete certification last year. Many people on the outside suggested we would need another six months, but we set the goal and we accomplished it! This will be important news to our automotive customers who have a hard requirement for their suppliers to be ISO certified.”The certificate was awarded by TUV USA Inc. and is in effect for the next three years. TUV USA, Inc. is one of the most experienced companies in assessing and certifying management systems and regulatory inspection activities in the US. All auditors are industry certified and have more than 15 years of industry knowledge and auditing experience.Founded in 1985, BPM Microsystems serves more than 2,000 companies in over 40 countries, including programming centers, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), contract and semiconductor manufacturers. As a vertically integrated supplier with control over the manufacturing, software and global support, BPM programmers offer high-performance device handling, advanced serialization, and quality control, meeting the highest programming and cybersecurity standards for automotive, aerospace, medical, industrial and mobile device applications.



