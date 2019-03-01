Industry experts to discuss containment solutions & ADC developments at Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

HPAPI 2019 Conference

SMi is delighted to present its 3rd Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) conference taking place in London on the 13th-14th May 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients has recently experienced an increased growth, resulting from its major use in oncology for cancer treatment - more often in the form of antibody drug conjugates (ADC).One of the underlying subjects of the conference is containment solutions and ADC developments where real-world examples of single use systems, containment for HPAPIs with low OELs and solutions to toxicity of ADCs will be discussed in fine detail.The two-day conference will feature three key presentations from industry experts that will focus on this important subject, such as:Mr Peter Marshall, Associate Engineering Director, AstraZeneca, will present on ‘Principles of pharmaceutical containment in isolator designs’, covering the following topics:- Innovative solutions to dealing with the increasing toxicity of ADCs- Designing single use systems- Considerations when choosing between single use vs traditional use systems- Real world examples of single use systems in industryDr Thomas Nittoli, Director, Regeneron, will present on ‘Antibody drug conjugate manufacturing – coordination of linker-payload synthesis and antibody conjugation’, covering the following topics:- Technology transfer- Scale-up- Qualification- ADC toxicology lot- ADC GMP lotDr Jeff Parry, Senior Formulation Scientist, AstraZeneca, will present on ‘Adaptation of containment designs to cope with the high demands of HPAPIs’, covering the following topics:- Overview of up to date containment manuals- Containment for HPAPIs with low OELs- Challenges of reconstructing new facilities in alignment with GMPsHPAPI 2019 will feature more presentations from industry professionals to provide attendees with the expertise to overcome the challenges of the HPAPI industry. Download the brochure for the full two-day agenda and speaker line up at http://www.highlypotentapi.com There is a £100 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring at midnight on Friday 29th March 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.highlypotentapi.com Conference: 13th and 14th May 2019Post-conference workshop: 15th May 2019Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UKSponsors and Exhibitors for HPAPI 2019 include: BSP Pharmaceuticals, Minakem, PCI Pharma Services, SafeBridge, and Solo ContainmentSMi offer unique sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages, tailored to complement your company’s marketing strategy. Contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6164 / Email: nhoward@smi-online.co.uk---end---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.