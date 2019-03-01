Tailor-made Dream Weddings at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Wedding at Majestic Chapel Beach Wedding a happy wedding couple Sky Wedding Best Wedding Venue in Bali

our team of wedding experts has created a choice of enticing a la carte options that let a couple to tailor-made their own wedding in Bali” — Karim Tayach

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on the island of the Gods, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, is a dream wedding destination offering an exclusive array of inspiring wedding and event-related venues at scenic locations throughout the resort. Recognizing its role in creating memories to last a lifetime, the resort offers an exclusive range of wedding packages with all the options, as well as bespoke wedding services presented as an a la carte menu. Guests are invited to create the wedding of their dreams as they hand pick everything from venue, to flower arrangements, entertainment and photography services to start with.

“When it comes to celebrating the most romantic day of your life, every couple wants a special touch for their wedding. Some people dream of exchanging vows barefoot at sunset on the beach, others have their heart set on an elaborate chapel wedding and elegant ballroom reception for up to 200 guests. With this in mind our team of wedding experts has created a choice of enticing a la carte options that let a couple to tailor-made their own wedding in Bali”, says General Manager, Karim Tayach.

On the wedding menu, an extensive list of indoor and outdoor venues ranging from the signature Majestic Chapel, to luxury Cliff top Villas, private white sand beach and lush resort gardens. The bride can choose to walk down the aisle with a bouquet of red roses or tropical flowers, or a head wreath of white orchids or golden frangipani. Entertainment choices include an acoustic trio, live DJ set, or exhilarating fire dance performance, while romantic dining options include a dreamy beachfront gazebo dinner for two and the chance to wake up as husband and wife, with a unique Floating Breakfast served direct to a villa swimming pool. Grooming services are also offered, from full hair and makeup, to a divine 2 hour Escape to Romance Spa package for both bride and groom.

Once the guests have selected all the key elements and fine details for their tropical wedding in paradise, an experienced wedding specialist, who understands their specific needs and preferences will personally collaborate with them to tailor-make the wedding of a lifetime. When it comes to the day of the ceremony, The Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort, including event organizers, dedicated floor concierge, chefs and photographers will all work together to ensure the wedding is everything a couple have ever dreamed of.

For more information on the options for tailor-made weddings at The Ritz-Carlton Bali, please contact rcswgccs@ritzcarlton.com or Ph. +62 361 849 8988. Visit our website at www.ritzcarltonbali.com.



About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, Google+, wechatid:ritzcarltonbali



Dream Wedding at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.