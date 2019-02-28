FLORIDA MINISTERS WALK UNITED IN PEACE

Kamran Rouhani addresses participants at United Faiths Walk of Peace in Pioneer Park, Dunedin.

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, US, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 200 people from dozens of Pinellas County Florida churches walked under a bright, welcoming sun through two and a half miles of the city of Dunedin Florida on Sunday, 24 February. The event was started four years ago by the pastor of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Rev. Becky Robbins-Penniman who was inspired by William Ury, co-founder of Harvard’s Program on negotiation. United Faiths Walk of Peace co-sponsors of the walk included: the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd; Dunedin Council of Organizations; St. Francis of Assisi Mission; Baha’i Faith; Faith United Church of Christ; Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church; First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin; Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater; Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Faith; Taoist tai chi; Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization; Clearwater Friends (Quakers); Interfaith Tampa Bay; root Healing Zen; Islamic Society of North Pinellas; and Open Door Church.

The walk was from 2pm to 5pm starting at the Taoist Tai Chi to Pioneer Park where representatives from five of the sponsoring faiths spoke about peace from their faith traditions. Participants then walked on to the Mosque Majid Al Salaam for refreshments and a tour and completed the walk at First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin. Along the way, people introduced themselves to members of other religious faiths with the purpose of finding out the truth about what others believe and thus creating peace.



