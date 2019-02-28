Toastmasters Compete for District Competitions at Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

Contestants of the Toastmasters Speech Contest delivered dynamic speeches to an audience of local Toastmasters Clubs at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 23, five Clearwater Toastmasters clubs held their Area Speech Contests at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. Contestants competed against each other in contests based on their speech content, delivery and entertainment factors so they can progress up to the district level contests later this year. The Center is sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.

“It’s quite fascinating to see how the skills developed in Toastmasters carry over into all facets of a person’s life,” said Jim Ellis, President of the Talk of the Town Toastmasters Club and a Distinguished Toastmaster – an award given for having a superior level of achievement in both communication and leadership. “We develop their leadership skills by having the person take higher and higher levels of responsibility for groups, and speech skills are refined with practice of speech delivery.”

The two types contests held at the area contest were Tall Tales, where participants deliver a highly exaggerated and improbable story in a speech format, and Table Topics, where the person speaking is made to create an impromptu speech based on a topic only made known to the speaker moments after stepping in front of the audience.

First, second and third place winners were announced in front of all clubs, each one awarded with certificates and trophies for their respective position.

“Today's world is high-speed and dynamic, where the individual is must be competent to succeed.” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “Humanitarian and Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘In common pursuits and activities, Man respects skill and ability,’ and later, “Trying to live in a high-speed world with low-speed people is not very safe.’ The Toastmasters enhances the competence of its members so they can be those capable high-speed leaders.”

The Toastmasters program has as its goal the improvement of the speech and leadership skills of its individual members so as to make him or her more competent in all aspects of life.

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.



