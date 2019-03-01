Online & Live – A New Way Forward for LOBO: Where no platform has gone before.

Issued by LOBO Systems Ltd

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with LOBO’s policy of using technology to promote & accelerate growth, it is now possible to schedule online training from LOBO’s UK corporate office in Derby.

The online and live training courses are shorter and are not a direct replacement for face-to-face training, however the training course content is extremely valuable, and it furthers, a safe working culture.

Also, it will provide an opportunity for training in areas out of economic reach.

LOBO’s new online courses will give the opportunity for our new customers to increase safety and reduce cost when working at height, wherever they are located.

Another benefit is the ability to provide online live product demonstrations which translates
into LOBO having a global reach.

Paul Timson, LOBO International Sales Director comments: “We see the opening of this studio as a major step forward in our quest to develop sales in global areas where we have no certified distributors.

“We are therefore very excited about what this can bring to LOBO as a global manufacturer in the work platform business.”

