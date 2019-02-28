3nd Annual AdSphere™ Awards Recognize Top Television Advertisers in 2018

Progressive, Nutrisystem, E. Mishan & Sons, Guthy-Renker, Luminess Direct, Proactiv+, and the late George Smith among those being honored

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRMetrix, the leading research company for the direct response television industry announces the 3rd annual AdSphere™ Awards honoring the most effective direct response television advertisements airing on national television outlets in 2018.DRMetrix created the AdSphere Awards to honor the top advertisers and brands in the industry. The awards presentation will take place at PDMI EAST 2019 , where the leaders in Performance-Driven Marketing will come together in Miami, Florida from March 31st - April 2nd, 2019. AdSphere Awards is the first awards program to be inclusive of the entire DRTV industry with advertisers such as Allergan, AT&T Services, AbbVie, Vista Print, Zillow, TripAdvisor, Lens Crafters, and many others being honored.“The AdSphere awards recognize best-of-class advertisers across four industry classifications including short-form products, lead generation, brand/direct, and 28.5-minute infomercials,” said Joseph Gray, AdSphere Awards founder and CEO of DRMetrix. “Performance-based campaigns achieving this level of scale demonstrate consumer popularity and also best-in-class creative and media execution. The AdSphere Awards are the most inclusive ever for the DRTV industry recognizing nearly 70 honorees including all of our best-of-category award recipients.”AdSphere monitors a universe of 125+ national networks on a 24/7/365 basis. In just over four years, AdSphere has identified over 10,000 brand-direct and direct response brands. In addition to detecting over 384,000 infomercial (28.5 minute) airings, AdSphere has detected over 40 million spots of varying creative lengths up to five minutes in duration. The awards recognize top brands across a wide range of industry categories representing all facets of the DRTV industry. AdSphere segments DRTV campaigns across 20 major categories and 145 sub-categories. The complete list of “Best of Category” AdSphere Award winners for 2018 is online at www.drmetrix.com/adsphere-awards.html In addition to the “Best of Category” awards, the following top six advertisers will receive the coveted AdSphere Award:2019 AdSphere™ Award Winners – Top Six Categories1. 2018 - Advertiser & Brand of the YearClassification -Brand/DirectProgressive2. 2018 - Advertiser & Brand of the YearClassification - Lead GenerationNutrisystem3. 2018 - Advertiser of the YearClassification – Short-Form ProductsE. Mishan & Sons4. 2018 – Advertiser & Brand of the YearClassification – Long-FormGuthy | Renker – Meaningful Beauty5. 2018 - Brand of the YearClassification – Short-Form Retail ProductsLuminess Silk Infinite Beauty Collection6. 2018 - Brand of the YearClassification – Short-Form ProductsProactiv+Industry Veteran, George Smith, who passed away on 2/14/19 will be honored with an AdSphere Award for his lifetime of achievements on behalf of the direct response television industry.About DRMetrixDRMetrix, the industry’s leading television research company, monitors over 125 national TV networks 24/7/365, tracking all short-form, 5-min, and long-form commercials including web address, mobile app response, SMS, or toll free number. The AdSphere™ Awards recognize top DR advertisers and brands across Brand/DR, Lead Generation, Short-Form Product, and Long-Form industry classifications.For more information, please visit www.drmetrix.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.