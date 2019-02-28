MERIDIAN® Archer 1200 Vehicle Mitigation Barriers Receive SAFETY Act Designation

Archer 1200 Vehicle Barriers at the Americana Caruso Malls Archer 1200 Barrier Deployment at the Indiana State Fair

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIDIAN® Rapid Defense Group, manufacturer of the leading portable and modular vehicle mitigation barrier, has received designation from the United States Department of Homeland (DHS) as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology [QATT] under The SAFETY Act. The Act, established in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, provides legal liability protections to MERIDIAN®, its customers and end users of the designated QATT products.

“It is absolutely critical for our customers to be able to deploy MERIDIAN products with confidence and the very real liability protections provided under this official award from the U.S. Government and DHS,” said MERIDIAN® CEO Peter Whitford. “Our Hostile Vehicle Mitigation barriers have been tested and proven for life-saving performance in both the U.S. and Europe. This SAFETY Act Designation re-affirms the effectiveness of the Archer 1200 Barriers and supporting equipment with the full backing of the United States Government.”

“This provides an invaluable benefit to our security partnerships,” adds Jim Miller, MERIDIAN’s head of global corporate compliance. “SAFETY Act Designation means that our customers have extraordinary protections from liability in the event of a terrorist incident.”

MERIDIAN’s Archer 1200 vehicle barrier is the go-to easily deployed and portable solution for high-profile, at-risk events. Recent SEAR (Special Events Assessment Rating) Level 1 deployments include the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade, the 2019 Rose Bowl Game and Super Bowl LIII.

WHAT IS THE SAFETY ACT?

The purpose of the SAFETY Act is to ensure that a threat of liability does not deter manufacturers of anti-terrorism technologies from the development and manufacturing of new products that could significantly reduce the risks or effects of terrorist events. Companies that supply products and services that can be used to detect, defend against, or respond to acts of terrorism may seek coverage under the law. Designated products provide for an exclusive federal cause of action for claims limiting the recovery that might otherwise be present.

WHI IS PROTECTED UNDER THE SAFETY ACT?

The protections awarded to MERIDIAN® under the ACT extend to and flow down to all MERIDIAN® customers, suppliers, vendors, customers, users and others in its supply chain from third party claims related to any act of terrorism as determined by DHS. These protections by the U.S. Federal Government are extended to both U.S. and international customers including acts of terrorism that occur or originate outside the U.S.

WHAT MERIDIAN PRODUCTS ARE COVERED UNDER THE SAFETY ACT?

SAFETY Act Designation extends to the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier, the Archer Field Tow Bar, the Archer Hauler, Arrestor Cables and MERIDIAN® deployment and usage training.

HOW DID MERIDIAN® BECOME DESIGNATED AS A SAFETY ACT QATT?

MERIDIAN® and its customers have been granted these protections because MERIDIAN® successfully completed the comprehensive and exhaustive review and examination by the experts, scientists, technicians and business and insurance professionals of the DHS. Criteria include the demonstration of prior U.S. government use with substantial utility and effectiveness, the availability of the technology for immediate deployment in public and private settings, the magnitude of risk exposure to the public if the technology is not deployed, and the effectiveness of the technology in facilitating the defense against acts of terrorism.

For more information about MERIDIAN® Rapid Defense Group (a Pasadena, California-based company) and the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier, visit www.betterbarriers.com. For more information about the SAFETY Act, visit https://www.safetyact.gov.

Easy Deployment of the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier



