Publication of Jason Schenker's The Fog of Data

The Fog of Data Jason Schenker - Author of The Fog of Data

Jason Schenker has released a new book titled The Fog of Data: Navigating Data to Derive Implications, Unlock Value, Get Buy-In, and Increase Transparency

The big idea of The Fog of Data is that working with data and examining data is not easy. And the more data we create, the bigger the pitfalls can be.” — Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute is excited to announce the publication of Jason Schenker 's new book, The Fog of Data : Navigating Data to Derive Implications, Unlock Value, Get Buy-In, and Increase Transparency.The Fog of Data is a book about data. But it is also a book about challenges and conflict.The Fog of Data was written to help people see through an ever-thicker fog of never-ending data. But it isn’t a training manual on statistical analysis or how to use computer software to do statistical analysis or predictive analytics. The Fog of Data is about conceptually framing the analysis you want to do, the way you talk about the analysis you do, and the challenges ahead posed by data on which we have become so dependent.The Future of Data is based on Schenker's experiences modeling, analyzing, forecasting, and creating data over the past 15 years, including major research projects of Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute. The book's most critical topics include General Data Best Practices, Data-Gathering Best Practices, Data Analysis Best Practices, Best Practices for Communicating Data, and Dangerous Data."I wrote The Fog of Data to share my perspectives on how companies and individuals can successfully address and lever the rising volumes and complexity of data. I am truly excited to share this exciting research from The Futurist Institute," noted Jason Schenker, who is the Chairman of The Futurist institute, the President of Prestige Economics, and the world's leading financial futurist."Data can be a source of increasing value -- if it is properly used. Awareness about the importance, the value, and the challenges of data have increased in recent years. And these will only increase in the future," Schenker added. "It is also important to recognize that there has been a rise in the dangerous use of data, from fake news and deep fakes to the corporate and geopolitical data arms races going on right now."You can order a copy of the book online here: http://www.fogofdata.com The Fog of Data was published by Prestige Professional Publishing on 5 March 2019 and it includes original research from The Futurist Institute.



