HouseMaster Recognizes Silvercreek Realty Group’s Ann Edmark Reed for Exceptional Service and Professionalism

Ann Edmark Reed (left) and HouseMaster owner Kathryn Pierson

Veteran real estate professional receives award for her achievements in the Southwest Idaho business community

BOISE, ID, USA, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster Home Inspections serving southwest Idaho recently presented Ann Edmark Reed with the company’s Excellence in Service Award, which recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service in working with their customers and clients.Steve and Kathryn Pierson, owners of HouseMaster Home Inspections located in Nampa, Idaho, presented Edmark Reed with the award at a recent get together.“We have worked with Ann on over 100 transactions – each and every time, she was a pleasure to work with and went above and beyond what was needed for buyers or sellers,” Kathryn Lyon- Pierson said. “It is our privilege to recognize her for these achievements.”Ann is a knowledgeable real estate agent who enjoys helping families, individuals and investors find their perfect home or investment property. As an Idaho native, Ann has extensive knowledge of Boise and the surrounding areas. As a seasoned agent with 30-plus years of experience Ann is consistently in the top 1 percent of Treasure Valley realtors. Ann has a strong referral base from satisfied customers and is very hard working and energetic. She is a lifetime member of the Top Producers Club and Circle of Excellence.Ann, her husband Rich and their family enjoy the local wilderness and outdoor recreation. After an exciting day of river rafting, skiing or bicycle riding, the Reeds also take advantage of the vibrant downtown night life including the scenic Shakespeare Festival, enjoying the opera or taking in a concert.If you’re looking to buy or sell a property and want an excellent real estate experience, choose Ann Edmark Reed, a skilled negotiator with unique market knowledge.HouseMaster has been serving Boise since 1984 and is considered one of HouseMaster’s top franchises in customer satisfaction and market share. Kathryn and Steve Pierson are leaders in the Boise community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.“On behalf of all of HouseMaster, we want to congratulate Ann on her success and achievements,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn.For more information, please contact Kathryn Lyon-Pierson at (208) 465-5556 or email kpierson@housemaster.com.###About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 315 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.